ANZAC Day 2020

Socialism is a vast machine for churning out piles of goods marked Take it or leave it.— Arthur Seldon
Lest we forget.
“He whom this scroll commemorates
was numbered among those who,
at the call of King and Country, left all that was dear to them
endured hardness, faced danger, and finally passed out of the sight of men by the path of duty
and self sacrifice, giving up their own lives that others might live in freedom.
Let those who come after see to it
that his name be not forgotten.”
At 10am, a local Sydney group viewed the raised flag, recited the Ode, a bugler sounded the last post, silence, dispersed.