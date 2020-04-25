ANZAC Day 2020

Posted on 9:30 am, April 25, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

    #3428275, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:58 am

    “He whom this scroll commemorates
    was numbered among those who,
    at the call of King and Country, left all that was dear to them
    endured hardness, faced danger, and finally passed out of the sight of men by the path of duty
    and self sacrifice, giving up their own lives that others might live in freedom.

    Let those who come after see to it
    that his name be not forgotten.”

  3. stackja
    #3428341, posted on April 25, 2020 at 10:37 am

    At 10am, a local Sydney group viewed the raised flag, recited the Ode, a bugler sounded the last post, silence, dispersed.

