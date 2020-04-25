Brad The Turk Shoots At Young Aussie Beach Invaders

“I have to express a degree of disappointment and agitation about the fact that some people, when the rules are relaxed, when we try and do the right thing by giving people the opportunity to have some outside exercise, [they] are disregarding the very strong message of social distancing,” he said.



" – The ABC's Paige Cockburn



“My message to the community is, as the councils try to do the right thing by giving a little more in the way of space and time to try and enjoy the sort of things we traditionally enjoy, you’ve got to stick with the 1.5-metre social distancing.”