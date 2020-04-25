Brad The Turk Shoots At Young Aussie Beach Invaders

Coronavirus cases in NSW rise again, beachgoers slammed for not keeping social distance.
Agitated Brad Hazzard believes New South Wales beaches belong to him and the government – theirs to ‘give’:
“I have to express a degree of disappointment and agitation about the fact that some people, when the rules are relaxed, when we try and do the right thing by giving people the opportunity to have some outside exercise, [they] are disregarding the very strong message of social distancing,” he said.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it was worrying that people still could not be trusted.” – The ABC’s Paige Cockburn
“My message to the community is, as the councils try to do the right thing by giving a little more in the way of space and time to try and enjoy the sort of things we traditionally enjoy, you’ve got to stick with the 1.5-metre social distancing.”
We’ve seen this linkage made by panicking sissies in government several times now: cases go up = denounce the beachgoers. The time has come for mass civil disobedience to put these people – ministers, Premiers, the Prime Minister, “health officials” and police – back in their place. And I can assert this confidently on ANZAC Day: yes, the (small) dangers are worth it to preserve democracy and the rule of law.
Some of the news organisations seem to be in league with this. They long lens down the length of time the beach which pulls the people at the further end of the picture closer together, looking like its more crowded. I was on Maroubra Beach on Thursday afternoon. Beautiful day water crystal clear, simply magic. People enjoying themselves and properly social distancing. The effect was spoiled by the lifeguards in their buggies driving through gaps with flasing lights and berating people on the loudspeakers to dry off and leave. Everyone was doing the right thing. Next day the beach is closed. Why does Health Hazzard still have a voice in this? He should have been locked in steerage when the Ruby Princess left Port Kembla, never to return.
.. all the new cases are health facilities or old aged care.
Get f’d Brad.
Led by “the Science” Towards a Medical Despotism?
Should be renamed Mr Ruby Hazzard – a Public Health Hazard Prince.
Every Australian should be very worried hearing Hazzard and co talking like this.
Some of us have been saying same since the Totalitarians banned > 500 people on Bondi beach, with retards on the OT saying the Cops would fire on us.
Duterte may have been threatening so in the Philippines, but this isn’t a Third World sh1thole – yet.
We already know it, and it makes no difference to the Government/Deep State and ABC/media; but evidence continues to accumulate to show that economic shut-down and social lock-down achieve nothing other than a crashed economy and a police state.
But, but… we have (Melbourne) retards on the OT saying it’s Notaflu!
