He may not even be mentally fit to stand trial …

Posted on 8:05 pm, April 25, 2020 by currencylad

… but the Joe Biden sexual assault allegation just got a lot more serious. His accuser Tara Reade had claimed her late mother rang Larry King during a live panel discussion on assaults committed by the powerful way back in 1993. That audio and video have now been found by a dedicated sleuth:

Reade was telling the truth. There is now more evidence against Biden than there was against George Pell.

This entry was posted in American politics, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to He may not even be mentally fit to stand trial …

  2. Hay Stockard
    #3429149, posted on April 25, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    But he’s a Democrat

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3429162, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    #metoo is now wreaking collateral damage.

  4. Jef
    #3429163, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Nah , a Democrat cannot be charged .

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3429180, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    So the Democrats have chosen as their candidate:

    – a guy who gropes girls on TV
    – whose son is a fake director of a Ukranian oil company
    – and that son got a pole dancer pregnant
    – who then sued him for maintenance
    – successfully
    – and all of them have massive financial interests with China
    – with a brother who has been indicted for fraud
    – who was also involved in Ukraine and China
    – and he can no longer string a sentence together because of dementia

    I wonder what the MSM would do if he’d been a Republican?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.