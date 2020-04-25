An exchange of emails with a friend which he began under the subject heading, “Is this dumb or what ?”.

He: Coronavirus: Outcry after Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as treatment

Me: Do you really trust the BBC to report a story on Trump accurately?

He: Steve my buddy

He said this during this morning’s daily briefing and I was watching as were millions of others. The video evidence is irrefutable.

Perhaps he should try not ad lib , gets him into too much trouble .

But I guess everyone knows when to ignore his more outrageous comments and tweets by now.

Me: My point really is that you quote only where you think he was wrong.

Me: Why don’t you quote this?

THE MODELS WERE WRONG. DOES ANYONE CARE?

You do know the whole thing is a scam, don’t you?

He: That not true , I never inundate you posts , this was just so outrageous

Sorry 😐

Me: READ IT: Lysol Issues PSA In Response To False Social Media Claims About Trump’s Comments

In response to “speculation and social media activity” surrounding President Trump’s questions about new findings during the coronavirus briefing Thursday, RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, felt compelled to issue a public service announcement warning against “improper use of disinfectants.” “Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2),” reads RB’s PSA issued in response to false claims about Trump’s comments on potential treatment methods (full text of PSA below). “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).” The announcement comes after some social media users claimed that Trump told people to “inject themselves with disinfectant” and “drink bleach” in order to kill coronavirus. Among those who made the claims were Democratic activist Chris D. Jackson, who tweeted that Trump had “urged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant,” and Jake Maccoby, a former speechwriter for the Obama Justice Department, who tweeted that Trump “told people to drink bleach.” But, as The Daily Wire reported, Trump of course did not advise people to “inject themselves with disinfectant” or “drink bleach.” Trump’s comments that sparked the misrepresentations came in response to DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology Bill Bryan detailing some “striking” observations about what impacts the virus at a press briefing.

Me: Also this:

Media erupt over Trump comments on disinfectant and sunlight to cure coronavirus: Here’s what he said