Liberty Quote
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.— Michael Keane
-
Recent Comments
- tombell on The app to automate contact tracing
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- tgs on Now is not the time to blame anyone – except Trump, of course
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Scapegoat on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- dover_beach on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Hay Stockard on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- MPH on Flatten the patient
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- The Beer whisperer on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rayvic on New York Times leaves out a detail: namely, their collusion
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: April 25, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: April 25, 2020
- Flatten the patient
- Now is not the time to blame anyone – except Trump, of course
- “Australia’s Chief Medical Officer stifled giggles”
- The app to automate contact tracing
- New York Times leaves out a detail: namely, their collusion
- None Flu Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
- Oh no
- Experts as human shields
- Death toll clue: ‘Hero’ NY gov sent patients to nursing homes
- China’s University of Queensland working to expel CCP critic
- It’s Yesterday Morning In America
- A rogue’s gallery of Pell haters
- More rave reviews for Michael Moore and The Planet of the Humans
- The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- The C Was Angry That Day, My Friends
- Who is the Prime Minister to order the banks to do anything?
- The Shipping News
- Homework task for Cats
- Michael Moore pulls the chain on RE
- Coronavirus: Return to sender — economists’ letter is gibberish
- Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- A COVID-19 economic recovery program
- Lucky country no more
- Alarmism and political ass covering is about the only thing that has gone viral in this pandemic.
- Skin – Game – Not – Updated
- Wet market: Virus death Dracula a sexy “hero,” says lady writer
- John Comnenus: Unrestricted Warfare, Deterrence and Why China Must Be Punished
- Juries: Hitchens For The Prosecution
- Nos Pullum: The Contested Fund
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 25, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Lest we forget.
AN inmate called Rocky Music who was released due to coronavirus fears in California committed a carjacking 37 minutes later – and then tried to steal another vehicle before he was arrested, cops said Wednesday.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/criminal-justice/ct-jussie-smollett-lawsuit-tossed-20200422-hsam4kydt5eble5fswetalj3zi-story.html
Recipients of Nairobi politician Mike Sonko’s Covid-19 care packages can expect to receive the typical food staples except for one item — alcohol.
Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital city, Nairobi, confirmed in a media briefing on Tuesday that his care packages include a few small bottles of the cognac, Hennessy.
The governor justified the inclusion of alcohol as “throat sanitizer.”
Wait.
Steal a car?
Is that even a thing?
It is “Grand Theft Auto” or nothing.
Yeah.
Otherwise he walks.
Who loves ya, baby?
(That’s Kojak. Long time ago).
Third.myeeha.
Top 10. What a strange new world.
Wow! Top ten!
The Ten Commandments
T R LXX P L S A C Main article Exodus 20:1-17 Deuteronomy 5:4-21
1 (1) — — — — — 1 I am the Lord thy God 2[28] 6[28]
2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Thou shalt have no other gods before me 3[29] 7[29]
2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image 4–6[30] 8–10[30]
3 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain 7[31] 11[31]
4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy 8–11[32] 12–15[33]
5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 Honour thy father and thy mother 12[34] 16[35]
6 6 6 7 5 5 5 5 Thou shalt not murder 13[36] 17[36]
7 7 7 6 6 6 6 6 Thou shalt not commit adultery 14[37] 18[38]
8 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 Thou shalt not steal 15[39] 19[40]
9 9 9 9 8 8 8 8 Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour 16[41] 20[42]
10 10 10 10 9 9 10 10 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s house) 17a[43] 21b[44]
10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s wife) 17b[45] 21a[46]
10 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s slaves, animals, or anything else) 17c[47] 21c[48]
— — — — — 10 — — You shall set up these stones, which I command you today, on Mount Gerizim. 14c[49][50] 18c[49][51]
Bit confused above due formatting, apologies.
Funny thing is pretty similar to NSW Crimes Act with crimes against monarch first & murder comes in midway, then property crimes bringing up the rear.
There appears to be more than ten Rex.
Jesus Christ, Rex, like there’s not enough fucking Commandments already!
And thanks Rex.
Look what you made me do.
Another count of blasphemy.
Leigh L, I only came halfway to this theological discussion. What is the problem with the Ten Commandments?
Nothing Rex.
But your post looks like their are hundreds of commandments.
Leigh L, if you are suggesting there is more than ten Ten Commandments, well that is obviously wrong. The original drafters when Moses came down from the mount, would not have been that dumb to screw up the amount of commandments.
There is some dispute amongst the various adherents.
Aces High, 1976 British film is very good production. Shows pilots having a drink before taking off in WW1. At one point a senior pilot of about 21 years old tells new arrival he has two week life span.
England goes full Stalin.
Woman named and shamed by neighbours for not clapping the NHS.
They would experience ten years of bad luck if they tried that shit on me.
Your post at 12:23 had a lot of numbers Rex.
I jest.
Beer whisperer, this clapping thing has to stop. Don’t clap at football, rarely at cricket & probably only when you’ve paid serious coin for seats at the Opera House. Enforced clapping is moronic & evil.
Leigh L, the numbers are a matrix from Wikipedia explaining in which order they came in according to religion.
When these blokes land in Aces High, they get a drink. This the way to fight war.
Rex Mango,
Thanks for the tip. Haven’t watched Aces High for ages.
Also your thoughts about Morgan Freeman.
I seem to remember that the Staye was Maine. I don’t think they had a KKK or anything.
Now they show horse drawn artillery bogged in the mud. Pilot lands his biplane, asks for directions & then the same blokes pushing the gun, turn his plane around so he can takeoff.
Following up on JC in the OOT: Uni-Klinik Innsbruck: irreversible lung damage in corona patients:
Hay S, Morgan Freemon is always good and was excellent in S. Redemption. Too much voice over though, which is easy cop out for a director/screenwriter & perhaps why Morgan for next twenty was the voice of reason talking over the top of movies.
This scene has Pommy pilot going to French positions to hang out with Gerry he shot down. Not sure how factual, but he has to go through the French troops to bring the Germ back to the squadron, where they have a huge booze up, complete with piano sing along.
Something about 24hrs to claim your prisoner was terminology used.
England is now North Korea.
Brass in big room assessing a map & want to know what the ‘dent in the line’ is? Big wig wants photo recon, problem is barrage, too dangerous. Big guy insists, someone has to go in and get photos.
Gotta say, bit more respect for the Air Force back then when they wore Sam Browne’s & khaki. This film set just before the creation of the RAF in 1918 and you realise they were different animal to the army.
This bloke just complained to the General about lack of parachutes & the General says if they had them, they ‘might impair upon pilot’s nerves’
Coronavirus: Dettol maker shoots down Trump’s weird suggestions to get rid of the virus
Sun not up, getting the plan ready. Dawn patrol. “Remember what I said. Keep above 200′, don’t make a song & dance of it”. Three ship takeoff, misty sky over no man’s land and tap of shoulder to signal target. Guns firing non stop, but he gets camera ready as they take hits from Ack Ack & enemy fighters. Shoot down a boxhead, but more coming. Rat a tat tat. Almost lost the tailgunner/photorecon dude, but he is ok. This way better than final scene in Top Gun.
On landing we find man in back, who did all the hard work is dead.
Back to the mess for the party. Meanwhile some other bloke out in the hanger with rain pouring down. There is a confrontation. The issue is this pilot convoluting with the troops.
Now it is Paris restuarant with women aplenty & WW1 version of Edith Piaf singing.