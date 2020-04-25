Open Forum: April 25, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, April 25, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
41 Responses to Open Forum: April 25, 2020

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3427883, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Recipients of Nairobi politician Mike Sonko’s Covid-19 care packages can expect to receive the typical food staples except for one item — alcohol.

    Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital city, Nairobi, confirmed in a media briefing on Tuesday that his care packages include a few small bottles of the cognac, Hennessy.
    The governor justified the inclusion of alcohol as “throat sanitizer.”

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #3427887, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Zyconoclast

    #3427877, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:04 am

    AN inmate called Rocky Music who was released due to coronavirus fears in California committed a carjacking 37 minutes later – and then tried to steal another vehicle before he was arrested, cops said Wednesday.

    Wait.
    Steal a car?
    Is that even a thing?
    It is “Grand Theft Auto” or nothing.
    Yeah.
    Otherwise he walks.
    Who loves ya, baby?
    (That’s Kojak. Long time ago).

  8. pbw
    #3427893, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Top 10. What a strange new world.

  10. Rex Mango
    #3427898, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

    The Ten Commandments
    T R LXX P L S A C Main article Exodus 20:1-17 Deuteronomy 5:4-21
    1 (1) — — — — — 1 I am the Lord thy God 2[28] 6[28]
    2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Thou shalt have no other gods before me 3[29] 7[29]
    2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image 4–6[30] 8–10[30]
    3 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain 7[31] 11[31]
    4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy 8–11[32] 12–15[33]
    5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 Honour thy father and thy mother 12[34] 16[35]
    6 6 6 7 5 5 5 5 Thou shalt not murder 13[36] 17[36]
    7 7 7 6 6 6 6 6 Thou shalt not commit adultery 14[37] 18[38]
    8 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 Thou shalt not steal 15[39] 19[40]
    9 9 9 9 8 8 8 8 Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour 16[41] 20[42]
    10 10 10 10 9 9 10 10 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s house) 17a[43] 21b[44]
    10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s wife) 17b[45] 21a[46]
    10 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 Thou shalt not covet (neighbour’s slaves, animals, or anything else) 17c[47] 21c[48]
    — — — — — 10 — — You shall set up these stones, which I command you today, on Mount Gerizim. 14c[49][50] 18c[49][51]

  11. Rex Mango
    #3427899, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Bit confused above due formatting, apologies.

  12. Rex Mango
    #3427901, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Funny thing is pretty similar to NSW Crimes Act with crimes against monarch first & murder comes in midway, then property crimes bringing up the rear.

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #3427902, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    There appears to be more than ten Rex.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #3427903, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Jesus Christ, Rex, like there’s not enough fucking Commandments already!

  15. Leigh Lowe
    #3427904, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:30 am

    And thanks Rex.
    Look what you made me do.
    Another count of blasphemy.

  16. Rex Mango
    #3427905, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Leigh L, I only came halfway to this theological discussion. What is the problem with the Ten Commandments?

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #3427906, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Nothing Rex.
    But your post looks like their are hundreds of commandments.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3427907, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Leigh L, if you are suggesting there is more than ten Ten Commandments, well that is obviously wrong. The original drafters when Moses came down from the mount, would not have been that dumb to screw up the amount of commandments.

  19. Rex Mango
    #3427908, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:35 am

    There is some dispute amongst the various adherents.

  20. Rex Mango
    #3427912, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Aces High, 1976 British film is very good production. Shows pilots having a drink before taking off in WW1. At one point a senior pilot of about 21 years old tells new arrival he has two week life span.

  21. The Beer whisperer
    #3427913, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:41 am

    England goes full Stalin.

    Woman named and shamed by neighbours for not clapping the NHS.

    They would experience ten years of bad luck if they tried that shit on me.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #3427915, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Your post at 12:23 had a lot of numbers Rex.
    I jest.

  24. Rex Mango
    #3427917, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Beer whisperer, this clapping thing has to stop. Don’t clap at football, rarely at cricket & probably only when you’ve paid serious coin for seats at the Opera House. Enforced clapping is moronic & evil.

  25. Rex Mango
    #3427918, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Leigh L, the numbers are a matrix from Wikipedia explaining in which order they came in according to religion.

  26. Rex Mango
    #3427920, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:51 am

    When these blokes land in Aces High, they get a drink. This the way to fight war.

  27. Hay Stockard
    #3427921, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Rex Mango,
    Thanks for the tip. Haven’t watched Aces High for ages.
    Also your thoughts about Morgan Freeman.
    I seem to remember that the Staye was Maine. I don’t think they had a KKK or anything.

  28. Rex Mango
    #3427922, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Now they show horse drawn artillery bogged in the mud. Pilot lands his biplane, asks for directions & then the same blokes pushing the gun, turn his plane around so he can takeoff.

  29. dover_beach
    #3427923, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Following up on JC in the OOT: Uni-Klinik Innsbruck: irreversible lung damage in corona patients:

    In the clinic, doctors have treated dozens of coronavirus sufferers in recent weeks, from symptom-free spreaders to intensive care patients on the heart-lung machine. Among them were six active divers, all of whom did not have to be treated in hospital, but cured themselves in home quarantines. All of them were not severe cases, their illnesses were five to six weeks ago and they are considered to have recovered. But they can no longer dive. “The damage to the lungs is irreversible,” said Hartig in an interview with the APA. And this despite the fact that they were considered clinically healthy after several weeks of control and showed only individual symptoms such as a coughing cough or reduced performance.

  30. Rex Mango
    #3427924, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Hay S, Morgan Freemon is always good and was excellent in S. Redemption. Too much voice over though, which is easy cop out for a director/screenwriter & perhaps why Morgan for next twenty was the voice of reason talking over the top of movies.

  31. Rex Mango
    #3427925, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:00 am

    This scene has Pommy pilot going to French positions to hang out with Gerry he shot down. Not sure how factual, but he has to go through the French troops to bring the Germ back to the squadron, where they have a huge booze up, complete with piano sing along.

  32. Rex Mango
    #3427926, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:00 am

    Something about 24hrs to claim your prisoner was terminology used.

  33. Salvatore, Social Distance Scapegoat
    #3427927, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:02 am

    The Beer whisperer #3427913, posted on April 25, 2020 at 12:41 am
    England goes full Stalin.
    Woman named and shamed by neighbours for not clapping the NHS.

    England is now North Korea.

  34. Rex Mango
    #3427928, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Brass in big room assessing a map & want to know what the ‘dent in the line’ is? Big wig wants photo recon, problem is barrage, too dangerous. Big guy insists, someone has to go in and get photos.

  35. Rex Mango
    #3427929, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Gotta say, bit more respect for the Air Force back then when they wore Sam Browne’s & khaki. This film set just before the creation of the RAF in 1918 and you realise they were different animal to the army.

  36. Rex Mango
    #3427930, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:14 am

    This bloke just complained to the General about lack of parachutes & the General says if they had them, they ‘might impair upon pilot’s nerves’

  38. Rex Mango
    #3427932, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:23 am

    Sun not up, getting the plan ready. Dawn patrol. “Remember what I said. Keep above 200′, don’t make a song & dance of it”. Three ship takeoff, misty sky over no man’s land and tap of shoulder to signal target. Guns firing non stop, but he gets camera ready as they take hits from Ack Ack & enemy fighters. Shoot down a boxhead, but more coming. Rat a tat tat. Almost lost the tailgunner/photorecon dude, but he is ok. This way better than final scene in Top Gun.

  39. Rex Mango
    #3427934, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:24 am

    On landing we find man in back, who did all the hard work is dead.

  40. Rex Mango
    #3427935, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Back to the mess for the party. Meanwhile some other bloke out in the hanger with rain pouring down. There is a confrontation. The issue is this pilot convoluting with the troops.

  41. Rex Mango
    #3427936, posted on April 25, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Now it is Paris restuarant with women aplenty & WW1 version of Edith Piaf singing.

