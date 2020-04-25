Thanks celebrities, for everything you do for us.#giveusyourmoney pic.twitter.com/URCaZQmGiE
— Greta Lee Jackson (@gretaleejackson) April 24, 2020
Where can I find a celebrity’s advice of how to clean the coffee I sprayed over my keyboard.
Where is Richard Wilkins?
Did he die?
The best!
That was gold.
nicely done
What would the world be without celebrities? A f*kn better place than it is now.
Ha Ha Haaaa! 🙂
Love
Do we have celebrities in Australia? I’m not aware of any.
I don’t watch much TV but I am tired of seeing “celebrities” telling me how awful everything is and how “we’re all in this together”. Bullshit. All I am seeing is my self-funded (read not an impost on other taxpayers) being destroyed by that sissy boy Morrison and the other cowards running then place while they, ever so hard working public servants and “celebrities” continue to be paid. I find it ludicrous that welfare recipients received an extra payments although, nothing absolutely nothing, changed in their world but my wife and I will be paying tax bills on Tuesday knowing full well next year will be horrendous as a result of Morrison and Co smugly taking our money but not offering any relief that the non-savers and welfare takers receive. Hypocrites.
Could anyone imagine the horror of existing in a world without s’lebritties?
It would be almost as awesome as a world without lawyers.
I have always been indifferent to celebrity but now it is different – now I am seriously beginning to despise celebrities. I think the British got it right in the time of Queen Elizabeth the first. They knew actors (their celebrities) were the lowest of the low – scum – and regulated them and what they could say accordingly.
I am not generally in favor of censorship. But for pity’s sake, lets make an exception with celebrities.
I suppose I should at least be grateful that some people are still able to do their jobs in this time of crisis – their job being that they are insecure, and yet somehow, perpetually entitled wankers who constantly require the validation of other’s approval and attention.
Public servants continue to be paid, but maybe TeeVee slebrities are seeing the train coming.
Advertising revenue is plummeting which means TeeVee job cuts are coming big time.
Sure, sports broadcasting has already copped it, but it is about to roll over the rest of them.
Prepare for a 180 degree attitude change when their lifestyle has a crimp put in it.
Great find, CL. Love it.
Yeah, I really don’t need virtue signalling, emotionally overwrought, flogs like TV actor and Play School presenter Rhys Muldoon, of all people, to tell me how to commemorate ANZAC Day…
FOAD.