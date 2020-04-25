Thanks, Celebrities

Posted on 8:09 am, April 25, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, Public Service Announcement. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Thanks, Celebrities

  1. [email protected]
    #3428127, posted on April 25, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Where can I find a celebrity’s advice of how to clean the coffee I sprayed over my keyboard.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #3428132, posted on April 25, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Where is Richard Wilkins?
    Did he die?

  5. thefrollickingmole
    #3428158, posted on April 25, 2020 at 8:52 am

    nicely done

  6. bemused
    #3428160, posted on April 25, 2020 at 8:53 am

    What would the world be without celebrities? A f*kn better place than it is now.

  7. Some History
    #3428169, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Ha Ha Haaaa! 🙂

  9. Chris M
    #3428172, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Do we have celebrities in Australia? I’m not aware of any.

  10. nfw
    #3428173, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I don’t watch much TV but I am tired of seeing “celebrities” telling me how awful everything is and how “we’re all in this together”. Bullshit. All I am seeing is my self-funded (read not an impost on other taxpayers) being destroyed by that sissy boy Morrison and the other cowards running then place while they, ever so hard working public servants and “celebrities” continue to be paid. I find it ludicrous that welfare recipients received an extra payments although, nothing absolutely nothing, changed in their world but my wife and I will be paying tax bills on Tuesday knowing full well next year will be horrendous as a result of Morrison and Co smugly taking our money but not offering any relief that the non-savers and welfare takers receive. Hypocrites.

  11. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3428174, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Could anyone imagine the horror of existing in a world without s’lebritties?

    It would be almost as awesome as a world without lawyers.

  12. Wozzup
    #3428179, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I have always been indifferent to celebrity but now it is different – now I am seriously beginning to despise celebrities. I think the British got it right in the time of Queen Elizabeth the first. They knew actors (their celebrities) were the lowest of the low – scum – and regulated them and what they could say accordingly.
    I am not generally in favor of censorship. But for pity’s sake, lets make an exception with celebrities.
    I suppose I should at least be grateful that some people are still able to do their jobs in this time of crisis – their job being that they are insecure, and yet somehow, perpetually entitled wankers who constantly require the validation of other’s approval and attention.

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #3428180, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:08 am

    ever so hard working public servants and “celebrities” continue to be paid.

    Public servants continue to be paid, but maybe TeeVee slebrities are seeing the train coming.
    Advertising revenue is plummeting which means TeeVee job cuts are coming big time.
    Sure, sports broadcasting has already copped it, but it is about to roll over the rest of them.
    Prepare for a 180 degree attitude change when their lifestyle has a crimp put in it.

  14. Michael
    #3428189, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Great find, CL. Love it.

  15. Perfidious Albino
    #3428190, posted on April 25, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Yeah, I really don’t need virtue signalling, emotionally overwrought, flogs like TV actor and Play School presenter Rhys Muldoon, of all people, to tell me how to commemorate ANZAC Day…

    FOAD.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.