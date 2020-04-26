A man in his 90s has died. Round up the usual beachgoers

“A man in his 90s has died with COVID-19 in a Victorian hospital, taking the state’s virus death toll to 17.”
May this dear gentleman rest in peace. But at that age, people die “with” many illnesses and conditions.
Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.
People are dying just as #BeijingDan has forewarned us if we don’t remain in home detention. Looks like Stage 4 will be implemented. We Victorians need tougher restrictions each time someone dies with flu.
North Korea will be freer and more prosperous than Victoria when the reign of terror by the Tyrant #BeijingDan is over.
In a few months I will be at ‘retirement age’. I can easily think of 6 other friends of similar age who, like me, had all intended to keep working beyond retirement age but who are now probably reconsidering this decision. Months of relative idleness is easy to get used to, and this reminder of our mortality makes us weigh up our priorities.
I predict a massive jump in the numbers of ‘age pensioners’ after all this. Where will the money come from?
Maybe it’s just me but over the last few days, road traffic in my Melbourne suburban neighbourhood has noticeably increased, and my local supermarket, which has been very quiet was suddenly yesterday as busy as it’s ever been, distancing be damned. A sign of people getting fed up with seclusion kabuki?
How many are dying because they fear to go to a hospital, or can’t go, with such deaths being ignored? This is happening in the UK and the US, but not talked about very much in the media.