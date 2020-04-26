Attempts to limit distribution of Planet of the Humans

Not surprisingly the usual suspects are trying to restrict the circulation of Michael Moore’s demolition of RE dreams. An update from Marc Morano.
-
Ahh, leftists. Fun to watch as they slap each other about. Doubtless Moore gets just about everything upside down. That is his trademark. Doubtless he is right about his culprits behaving astonishingly badly. That is their trademark. Easy pickings. But Moore’s conclusions? More rubbish. Silly little man.
I wonder what happens if you use something like:
https://www.vdyoutube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE
(/hint)
Keep in mind that while blahblahing most YoTub vids isn’t illegal, it does violate Schmoogle’s terms of service.