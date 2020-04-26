Henderson v Wolfers on the lockdown

Arnold Kling’s view:

I stopped watching when Wolfers made the shocking assertion that without continuing the lockdown a million lives would be lost, and with the lockdown only 60,000 lives would be lost.

One way or another, that claim ends the debate. If you believe it, then you cannot argue with Wolfers, because you have to agree that it makes sense to continue the lockdown. And if you don’t believe it, then you can’t argue with him, either, because it is so outlandish.