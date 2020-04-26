In the hands of idiots

It seems to me that every political leader wants to be remembered as the Winston Churchill of their times, when the reality is that there is no greater truth than rooster today, feather duster tomorrow. It is incredible what a bunch of fools this country is led by, state and federal.
We here in Victoria are blessed with the Laurel and Hardy duo of Dopey Dan and Slo Mo. Possibly the stupidest statement to come out of our present situation is from Paul Kelly in relation to the PM: “Political capital built during the virus crisis must be spent wisely on reform”. The only form of capital that occurs to me is capital punishment. We are led by such power-driven idiots that it is hard to have imagined this outcome before it became our reality. If any kind of reform is needed it is to find ways to limit the power we seem inadvertently to have put into the hands of our political leaders. Let me therefore take you to this from Adam Creighton – Coronavirus: We’re paying a high price for saving not many lives – who shows a great deal of what is now missing everywhere, common sense.
He discusses the absurd numbers flowing from the Victorian government. Whoever wrote the document he refers to should resign in disgrace:
The most absurd document published by an Australian government in recent times must be from Victoria’s Health and Human Services Department, which claimed 36,000 Victorians would have died from COVID-19 without the tough lockdowns brought in by Premier Daniel Andrews.
Adam Creighton also puts a number of what this is costing:
The cost [per life saved] is looking enormous and far more than we typically spend to save lives. If we’d followed the Swedish trajectory we might, crudely, have an extra 4500 fatalities by now (our population is 2½ times the size).
For the federal government alone, that works out at $48m per life saved, given the $214bn in budgeted federal assistance.
That is only the additional tally for federal money spent, leaving out the states. I did another similar estimate based on lost GDP which came to $300b per life saved. But let’s work with merely the $48m per individual life saved.
We are in the hands of idiots of such colossal proportions that no one will ever again be able to look back at the Salem Witch Trials and laugh at the people of their time since we are among people so far in advance with their own superstitions that believing in witches will eventually seem rational compared with the dolts we are in the hands of today.
And there is no way of changing ‘the system’.
So who are we to believe, those who have the medical qualifications to make decisions about dealing with this virus, or those who put personal liberty ahead of everything? I know that Aussies love a punt but gambling with the lives of the most vulnerable in our society is to me a bet that I will not make.
Let us quarantine the vulnerable and the fearful and let the rest live their lives.
But choosing self quarantining means that you never emerge until there is a vaccine.
And lift the restrictions on all medical practices
New Zealand isn’t any better:
Pure virtue signalling.
This lock down and our vacant hospitals that aren’t detecting early stages of cancers, heart disease etc, keeping beds empty for flu victims that aren’t coming, and the deaths from suicide and unchecked people living alone, and all deaths caused by the loss of liberty, which are substantial will already be far in excess of the victims of Corona Virus.
Be their deaths on your hands, Robbo.
You do not hand a nation into imprisonment based on the direction of single subject “experts”……especially when those experts all disagree with each other.
For those people to make these calls show how insulated they are from reality.
Studying medicine is not a prerequisite, or qualify you, for dictatorship.
Couldn’t agree more, Steve. As I posted on another thread.
Legal suicide is easily sought and accepted by a large part of Australian Society, but heaven help us if we allow a few elderly citizens catch corona virus and die, most seem to have other underlying problems any way.
I wasn’t asked if I wanted to be locked up WHY.
After spending a month on the Diamond Princess 14 days of that in quarantine while anchored in Japan and then a 14 day lock down in Darwin after having a virus test by the Japanese that was clear, this virus has been blown way out of proportion.
Congratulations to the Japanese Govt. and Medical staff they were professional in every way. The handling of the Ruby Princess by the Aust. Govt. and the attitude by some Australians to the ship crew and passengers was disgusting.
It seems as though a lot of Australians no long have the ability to think for themselves.
Premier Andrews is saving lives, just look at the numbers. 36,000 would have died without his brave and decisive leadership. There are only 16 deaths. That proves he is a great leader. He is certainly looking after Victorians. He should be made Premier for life, he is that great!
Victoria Police coronavirus taskforce Operation Sentinel conducted 688 spot-checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state, bringing the total to 30,028 since March 21.
That’s about 1,000 private properties per day that have been entered into. That’s got to be enough votes to tip him out.
Given how the government was treated (especially Morrison) during the bushfire, by the media and Labor, I wonder if this is an over-reaction to how they would have been treated had they taken a less restrictive approach? When you also look at how the states have acted, not one premier wants to take any chance at being accused of causing an unnecessary death.
I’d say that this is a media and ‘expert’ generated panic and over-reaction that most politicians simply couldn’t afford to be less careful about.
They were most likely Liberal voter houses that were raided. Interestingly though, don’t police require a warrant to enter a home?
I wonder when people will start having COVERT-19 parties, like those music ones, just to put the finger up Dan the Man?