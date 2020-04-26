Just Like Australia Was When He Was Thrown Out of Office

Oh, I’d be wounded! I’d just be a crumpled mess in the corner!”
– Malcolm Turnbull on suggestions he be expelled from the Liberal Party. (In a chat to be streamed Monday night for the Sydney Writers Festival).
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.
He’s always been a crumpled mess, so how does being in a corner make any difference?
The Sydney Writers Festival?
Feted at a luvvie soirée – they see him as one their own and vice versa.
Trumble still doesn’t see that there might be a problem.
Perfect picture…Turdball in a corner with a dunces hat on!
Potential…
Greatness….
Maybe someone should send him an application form for Labor Party membership.
The thing is though the LNP eagerly wanted him as leader and the Cabinet conspired secretly over a year or so to knife Abbott. Indeed, it seemed they needed Abbott to get elected and stop the boats, something none of them had the courage to do. But then it was time for a less conservative more socially acceptable leader, ie, Turnbull. It was destined.
As far as I can see the Libs love the huge Snowy II scheme, fast train etc, Paris agreement – the works. And most of them behind SSM. Barnaby Joyce was happy to be deputy, and seemed to be thriving on it.
Look, they just can’t thrown him after all that. It makes no sense. He’s treacherous – but they brought him in with open hearts. I can understand he feels grief and they are hypercritical.
I suppose he will need to write another book to exorcise the humiliation of carrying his own photographs, trophies and memorabilia in a box out to his own chauffeur driven car in front of the press.
Just read that link.
FMD Turnball has gone completely off the reservation with his climate bullshit. Hard to tell whether he is a complete loon or just having a (very lame and stupid) crack at his enemies.
Either way, the Libs should fuck him off.
Where are these disgusting exhibitionist clowns in politics and the media even tolerated? In the real world outside tv and newspaper land there would be given a kick in the pants and sent packing.