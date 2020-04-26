Lots of recoveries raises lots of questions

I was hoping to post this observation with some graphs I produced but for some reason I cannot get it to publish. If I can I will update the post accordinly but in the meantime I hope you will work through my post by referencing the following link to Worldometer data on Australia and COVID-19 focusing on recoveries.

I was looking at the Worldometers graph (New Cases vs. New Recoveries) wondering when Australia would likely be considered COVID free (enough) to the point not even Dan Andrews could justify keeping Australia locked up any longer.

Since April 10, net recoveries (i.e. recoveries less new cases) have averaged 110 per day and if this average were to continue then in two weeks Australia could basically declare victory if a government were so bold.

A striking feature, however, of the aforementioned graph, is that 1,847 recoveries are recorded in just two days over April 5 and 6. This suggests that either earlier recoveries were not recorded at the time and have been bulk processed over two days on April 5 and 6, or a lot of false positives were recorded when new case numbers sky rocketed between March 18 and April 2, or a combination of the two.

Having reworked the graph to show it in cumulative terms you can better understand the time lag between cases and recoveries. What it clearly shows is that at the time Morrison announces total travel bans on March 18 the total number of cases was 581 and by April 2 (15 days later), there are 558 recoveries being more or less consistent with a two week recovery time for mild-to-moderate patients.

If the two week recovery time were broadly consistent, the problem with Australia’s recovery figures is that more than 800 (approx.) patients had recovered by April 6 than had likely contracted the disease (unless the recovery time was shortening rapidly suggesting a very mild strain of the virus) as at March 22.

Granted it is also possible that cases diagnosed late (i.e. a week or two after symptoms) recovered “quickly” in data terms which is to say they recovered shortly after being diagnosed, but well after being infected. The likelihood of this explaining the anomaly is unlikely because the rise in recoveries in just two days is too steep and is not sustained.

The most plausible explanation is that at a time of increased global and media concern, testing was ramped up due to political and medical necessity, but during the ramp up phase the testing was arguably also recording a lot of false positives between March 18 and April 2.

Health bureaucrats were under pressure to find cases in order to minimise the spread. The pressure was both political and medical. No politician or health expert wanted to be accused of not doing enough to track, isolate and hence eradicate the threat. The incentive was to find as many cases as possible and err on the side of caution. This precautionary principle approach has arguably lead to a lot of inconclusive tests being assigned COVID positive, which with subsequent testing has arguably proved negative.

A further problem in play here is that the testing regime itself will generate a pandemic exponential curve. Australia’s testing was increasing exponentially over this period and unsurprisingly this resulted in exponentially more COVID positive cases being discovered. According to the ABC the number of tests conducted on March 20 was 4,616 but by April 1 was 14,400 (a factor of three).

This is to say that exponential testing generates the perception the virus is spreading exponentially when in fact it is only discoveries that are increasing exponentially. If you confuse cause and effect and feed it into epidemiological models you end up with hundreds of thousands of deaths and an overwhelmed health system that is a product of poor modelling. This seems to be a driving factor in the political decision-making taking place during March.

The bottom line is that there is a massive anomaly regarding the recovery figures of April 5 and 6 which have yet to be explained. It points to massive false positives being recorded during the period of March 18 (ramping up of travel bans) and April 4, of which the increase in the number of new cases have politically justified the draconian lockdowns (i.e. stage 3 restrictions) that came into affect on March 31.

To misquote the bard “therein lies the rub”. It would seem that the National Cabinet (and CMO’s) have knowingly been pushing these economically disastrous lockdowns in full knowledge that the premise of their decision making on March 31 was based on faulty / problematic data from as early as April 6 (and should have known at the time), i.e just 6 days after stage 3 restrictions were announced.

I don’t pretend that crisis decision-making is easy and mistakes won’t be made (it is inevitable) particularly in situations with imperfect information. That said, the problem of groupthink (i.e. defer to experts without question) in such situations has the tendency to make a make a bad situation worse by disregarding mistakes, ignoring data to the contrary and doubling down on bad decisions to save face.

The Morrison Government had a duty to lead not follow. It had a responsibility to weigh up all of the evidence, from a variety of experts (including medical and economic) and hence understanding the trade-offs involved in making its decisions, but has instead hidden behind government medical advisers as human shields, to justify the cowardly surrender of almost everything that constitutes a liberal democracy (including the suspension of parliament).

This surrender has also come at a cost of $320b in budgetary terms and at least 10% of GDP according to the RBA, which will doubtless result in economic depression (recession if we are lucky) lasting years with intergenerational debt implications lasting decades.

The anomalous recoveries of April 5 and 6 just days after stage 3 restrictions were announced demand explanation. It raises a lot of questions about who knew what, when, and why we have pursued the path we have (and continue to do) given overwhelming evidence that something was amiss with the data on which we have made economically catastrophic decisions.