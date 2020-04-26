On Coase and COVID-19

My RMIT colleagues (Darcy Allen, Chris Berg, and Jason Potts) and I have just published a new working paper at SSRN.

From the abstract:

From the epidemiological perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis. From the economic perspective, it is an externality and a social cost. Strikingly, almost all economic policy to address the infection externality has been formulated within a Pigovian analysis of implicit taxes and subsidies directed by a social planner drawing on social cost-benefit analysis. In this paper, we draw on Coase (1960) to examine an alternative economic methodology of the externality, seeking to understand how an exchange-focused analysis might give us a better understanding of how to minimise social cost. Our Coasean framework allows us to then further develop a comparative institutional analysis as well as a public choice theory analysis of the pandemic response.

From the introduction:

A public health crisis involving an infectious disease is clearly a negative externality. Those infected individuals coming into contact with non-infected healthy individuals can pass on the disease to those individuals resulting in their subsequent illness, or even death. In the very first instance, this can be described as being a ‘health externality’. One of the challenges facing decision makers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of information associated with the virus itself. Initially there was no knowledge of the characteristics of the virus – how much time there was between infection and symptoms, how contagious it might be and under what circumstances, what the fatality rate was, and so on. The social cost associated with spreading COVID-19 was unknown or highly uncertain through February and March 2020 when policy choices were being made. For the most part, policymakers in most countries assumed the social cost would be very high, and the unprecedented global policy responses (relative to viruses such as the seasonal flu) reflect that assumption.

There is a second externality caused by COVID-19 that may be either negative or positive. The behavioural response to the pandemic resulted in individuals voluntarily self-isolating in order to prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19. This can be described as being a ‘behavioural externality’, and has similarities to a pecuniary externality in a market. To the extent that individuals withdraw from economic activity and reduce their consumption, this imposes costs on others and is a negative externality. It could also be the case, however, that these individuals, by following their own self-interest, inhibit the spread of the virus. If this were the case, then their behavioural response can be classified as being a positive externality. On balance, the net externality could be positive or negative. For reasons that we explain below policy makers acted in a way that suggests the net effect of this behavioral externality to be negative.