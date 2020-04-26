Sunday Forum: April 26, 2020

Posted on 2:00 pm, April 26, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
81 Responses to Sunday Forum: April 26, 2020

  4. Ellie
    #3430013, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    My eclipses are inappropriate. Apologies.

  5. Legalise Sedition
    #3430014, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Scott Morrison is a mouth breathing, authoritarian retard.

    But so are Gladys, Anna, Dan, plus the rest of the Dickhead Gang.

  6. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430016, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Yes, well.

    36 degrees in D-town.

    I saw some virus just now, but it scampered into a drain. All clear.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430018, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    My eclipses are inappropriate.

    This is a mooning joke?

  9. NoFixedAddress
    #3430019, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    From bottom of ye olde fred

    cohenite
    #3429979, posted on April 26, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Worst. Ever. Prime Minister.

    I still don’t think so. Scomo has made something bad much worse. Turdball made something good disastrous. That’s real talent

    You can accuse Scomo of listening to a lot of shit from too many dung ‘experts’ but Turdball was and is full of shit and never listened/listens to anyone!

  10. Legalise Sedition
    #3430020, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    I saw some virus just now, but it scampered into a drain. All clear.

    Just like oil in a Wuhan noodle shop.

    Except it comes back out of the drain and into the frying pan.

  11. Ellie
    #3430021, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    This is a mooning joke?

    I did bend over as I typed.

  12. Stanley
    #3430026, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Interesting how La Trioli appeared on Insiders this morning. Mainly to put the boot into Greg Sheridan again after he criticised their ABC last week and then was ambushed by Trioli on Pravda radio, to which he hung up. ABC has no shame and an even bigger glass jaw than Sheridan. Despicable Poobas those ABC types vying for membership of the Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes! S H U T T H E M D O W N!

  13. Tim Neilson
    #3430027, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Hope no-one’s breached any social isolation rules today. They’re for our own good, you know.

  14. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430028, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Helen Davidson (nmrn) – can you bounce an email off me please.

  16. Twostix
    #3430033, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    One thing to note about that Harvard paper is it explains how to use OH&S laws to enforce social compliance.

    I.e you aren’t going to be working if you don’t have your Cov19 “passport” up to date or contact tracing app enabled.

    This is how they’ll do it.

    The Australian flavour will also link it to Centrelink payments.

  17. Legalise Sedition
    #3430039, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Regarding the current crisis:

    This was categorically an act of war carried out by the Chinese Communist Party against the world. The Chinese Communist Party must be utterly destroyed by any and all means, so as to prevent recurrence. During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistle-blowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus then board airplanes to travel the world, and even hoarded personal protective equipment knowing full well that those nations from whom they were taking that equipment would be very soon in dire need of it.

    They have thus unarguably caused a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable, which will go on to kill hundreds of thousands and destroy livelihoods and obliterate entire economies around the world.

    The Chinese Communist Party must be completely destroyed for the sake of mankind.

  18. Diogenes
    #3430040, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Too good to not share. Apologies if it has been shared before

    REVENGE IS SWEET FOR SCOMO! Think about this!

    1. Some wouldn’t shake his hand – now nobody can shake hands!

    2. Some didn’t like him having an overseas holiday – now no one can have an overseas holiday!

    3. Some don’t want him going to a Sharks game – now no one can go to any footy games!

    4. Some called him an arsehole – now nobody can wipe theirs!

    There is a lesson in this! – Think before you piss ScoMo off!

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3430041, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Breaking.
    Police are following up a report that Richard Pussey has been putting organic truss tomatoes through the Coles self-serve checkout as ordinary tomatoes.

  20. Legalise Sedition
    #3430044, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Twostix
    #3430029, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:10 pm
    One thing to note about that Harvard paper is it explains how to use OH&S laws to enforce social compliance.
    I.e you aren’t going to be working if you don’t have your Cov19 “passport” up to date or contact tracing app enabled.
    This is how they’ll do it.

    Legalise Sedition
    #3430031, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:11 pm
    I am becoming inexpendable at work and will refuse this shit.
    Good luck to these fuckwits.

  21. EvilElvis
    #3430047, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    This may be my camels straw.

    No gatherings accepted at War Memorials yesterday for Anzac Day but today it’s acceptable to have a fucking ‘farmers’ market for the boomer plus age groups who should be locked down. It was never serious and its way beyond a fucking joke now.

    What a fucking country.

  22. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430049, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Get a bit of this into you, all you uncool and untough-looking nerds (via Blair):

    ‘Nicotine may be suggested as a potential preventive agent against Covid-19 infection. Both the epidemiological/clinical evidence and the in silico findings may suggest that Covid-19 infection is a nAChR disease that could be prevented and may be controlled by nicotine.

    ‘Nicotine would then sterically or allosterically compete with the SARS-CoV-2 binding to the nAChR. This legitimates the use of nicotine as a protective agent against SARS-CoV-2 infection and the subsequent deficits it causes in the CNS.

    ‘Thus, in order to prevent the infection and the retro-propagation of the virus through the CNS, we plan a therapeutic assay against Covid-19 with nicotine (and other nicotinic agents) patches or other delivery methods (like sniffing/chewing) in hospitalized patients and in the general population.’

    *sparks up*
    *looks around like an ubercool nonconformist*

  23. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430050, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    ‘organic truss tomatoes through the Coles self-serve checkout as ordinary tomatoes.’

    That monster.

    No wonder he didn’t apply for bail.

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #3430051, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Sinc, can we please have a dedicated “How Much Do You Hate the Romans?” thread?
    Men only.
    Togas optional.
    Thanking you in advance.

  25. Ellie
    #3430054, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    How many clicks are you getting, Doomlord? I imagine they are of a massive, gigantic proportion.

  26. Stanley
    #3430055, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    The Chinese Communist Party must be completely destroyed for the sake of mankind.

    But not until they tell us where they buried Harold Holt.

  27. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430056, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Leigh Lowe

    Togas are for wimps.

  28. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430057, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Ellie – I read your question as how many chicks are you getting? Strange question; answer none. Then I reread.

    Numbers up at the Cat by a third.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #3430058, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Diogenes
    #3430040, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Snort, cackle.
    That is funny.

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #3430059, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3430056, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm
    Leigh Lowe

    Togas are for wimps.

    Exactly.
    But just another discriminator we can use to identify True Believers(tm).

  31. Ellie
    #3430060, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Clicks not chicks! I do like chicks, but we can’t share that on a Libertarian blog.

  32. Joanna Smythe
    #3430061, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    For some reason the Australian will not let me comment that the App information is supposedly going to be stored on Amazon. I just pointed out that the boss of Amazon is an avid anti Trumper and any information they have, might ‘accidentally’ fall into the hands of the Democrats. Don’t they think people should know this. 🙄

  33. MemoryFault
    #3430062, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Numbers up at the Cat by a third.

    That is very encouraging.
    Congratulations Doomlord.

  34. NoFixedAddress
    #3430064, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Knuckle Dragger
    #3430049, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Get a bit of this into you, all you uncool and untough-looking nerds (via Blair):

    All that Trump would need to do to completely decimate leftists is to walk out to his next presser holding a lit cigar and then talk about Churchill living to 90 years of age with Trevor Daniels playing in background.

  36. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430068, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    That is very encouraging.

    Thank you.

    Our best day ever was Trump’s election, then Pell’s acquittal. We’re now at half of that very day. Including weekends.

  37. Ellie
    #3430069, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    That is very encouraging.
    Congratulations Doomlord

    Self isolation causes one to have their hand on the button, more than usual.

  39. Leigh Lowe
    #3430072, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Our best day ever was Trump’s election, then Pell’s acquittal.

    Not quoting mOnster there, are you?

  40. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430075, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    ‘That is very encouraging.’

    Well. Certain predictions made not so long ago didn’t bear fruit then.

    Modelling. Is there anything it CAN do?

  41. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430076, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Carnival Cruise Lines. $11.49.

    Down from $72.00.

    Just sayin’.

  42. MemoryFault
    #3430077, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    The Chinese Communist Party must be completely destroyed for the sake of mankind.

    Sedition,

    About a week ago, maybe less, JC posted a very good, very logical, comment as to why the Chinese probably didn’t cause this so-called pandemic. I suggest you scroll back and have a read of it, or maybe somebody who knows what they are doing could repost it here, now.

  43. Struth
    #3430079, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Bloody Frank Thring
    always and forever,
    Pompous Pilate

  44. calli
    #3430081, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Police are following up a report that Richard Pussey has been putting organic truss tomatoes through the Coles self-serve checkout as ordinary tomatoes.

    I reckon he squeezes the avocados too.

    And then puts them back.

  45. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430082, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Self isolation causes one to have their hand on the button, more than usual.

    Seriously; self-isolation for a lot of people is a form of solitary confinement and torture. So people meeting up online and maintaining a conversation is valuable and important. That’s why I was sorry to see Lizzie go and would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.

  46. MemoryFault
    #3430083, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Self isolation causes one to have their hand on the button, more than usual.

    I could say something naughty, but I won’t.

  47. calli
    #3430084, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    I’m all for civility.

    War or disobedience?

  48. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430085, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    I reckon he squeezes the avocados too.

    That calls for the death penalty.

  49. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430087, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    War or disobedience?

    🙂

    Why not both?

  50. calli
    #3430088, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    And now he’s gone and mentioned Frank Thring. Again. Be still my beating heart!

  51. Ellie
    #3430090, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    That’s why I was sorry to see Lizzie go and would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.

    Tell that to your resident bully boys – Nick and the illiterate, Bespoke.

  52. calli
    #3430091, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Flipping the stem stump deserves a severe beating.

  53. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430092, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Me: would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.
    Ellie: Tell that to your resident bully boys …
    Me: What did I just say?

  54. Struth
    #3430093, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    This will have to be over before the Sydney Mardi Grope next year?
    What have you heard, Frank?

  55. Knuckle Dragger
    #3430094, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Nobody ever call fire trucks water trucks, and I’d like to know why.

    /11 year old niece joke via phone, which is now ruining my life.

    *sparks up*

  56. Leigh Lowe
    #3430096, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    War or disobedience?

    Whoa!
    Wait up.
    Before we do anything we need a constitution, a mission statement, election of office bearers, etcetera, etcetera.
    Above all else we need a name.
    I propose “The Statin Soldiers of the Cardigan Resistance”

  57. Ellie
    #3430097, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    I squeezed an avocado. It was hard!

  58. woolfe
    #3430098, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    WA relax rules, can now have up to 10 people at gathering.

    And the Tracking APP has gone live!

  59. Leigh Lowe
    #3430100, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.

    No-one ever started a revolution by being civil, Comrade.

  60. Cold-Hands
    #3430101, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    28th-ish. first page for a change.

  61. MemoryFault
    #3430102, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.

    If Cassie and I can manage it, it should be a doodle for anybody else.

  62. Cold-Hands
    #3430103, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Ok, 60th-ish. Should’ve refreshed.

  63. Leigh Lowe
    #3430105, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore.
    I am putting a Paul Revere sticker on my zimmer frame.
    Although I won’t be staying up late and doing a midnight ride.
    I normally have my Ovaltine by 8:30 and off to bed, so any revolutionary activities will have to be done between tea-time (5:30) and 8:00 PM.

  64. calli
    #3430106, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    I’m still booked for that cruise next year. Tease away you bad ol’ bully boys!

  65. Struth
    #3430107, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    You know, just tell everyone it’s over.
    It is actually that simple.
    They are just making shit up, there are no laws being passed, no one knows what the fuck is allowed, none of it makes any sense and it’s killing people.
    Let’s just call it off.
    It’s actually that simple.
    40 000 Californians went down the beach today and told their governor to get fucked.

    It’s over when you really want it to be.
    I’m going out again, visiting later, people don’t seem to give a shit here.
    Taking our politicians seriously is our first mistake.

    Anyway, I heard it’s all over tomorrow , so go out tonight.

  66. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430108, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Paul Revere

    In my yoof Paul Revere was a brand of cigarette.

  67. Mother Lode
    #3430109, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Chateau Tanunda seems to be making a come back.

    I don’t mean the brandy – I mean the wine.

    I had one last night -a 2017 ‘The Three Graces’, which is a Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, Merlot blend. Full bodied, (slightly jammy) fruit enough to balance the body perfectly, soft tannins and chewy mouthfeel.

    Only $35.

    If you see it, buy it and thank me later.

  68. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430110, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    I’m still booked for that cruise next year.

    I have two booked.

  69. Ellie
    #3430111, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Me: would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.
    Ellie: Tell that to your resident bully boys …
    Me: What did I just say?

    See, right there.

  70. Leigh Lowe
    #3430112, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3430108, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:03 pm
    Paul Revere

    In my yoof Paul Revere was a brand of cigarette.

    They still exist.
    But no horse-rider on the pack.
    All plain packaging now, apparently.
    Were you aware of that?

  71. jo
    #3430113, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Ellie
    #3430097, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:55 pm
    I squeezed an avocado. It was hard!

    Are you sure it was an avo and not just pleased to see you?

  72. Leigh Lowe
    #3430114, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Mother Lode
    #3430109, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:04 pm
    Chateau Tanunda seems to be making a come back.

    Unfortunate name.
    Too easily contracted to “Chunda”.

  73. Sinclair Davidson
    #3430115, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Were you aware of that?

    Some crazy rumours I’ve heard … 🙂

  74. calli
    #3430116, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    One if by land, two if by sea.

    Cigarettes for sailors. Or was that Capstans?

  75. MemoryFault
    #3430118, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Although I won’t be staying up late and doing a midnight ride.

    You can’t anyway, Leigh.
    You need a special night time “Safe Handling of a Zimmer Frame” accredition before you can operatee one after 8.30 pm.

  76. Struth
    #3430119, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Neighbours had a bit of a party last night, probably 10 people.
    Now South Australian experts allow that.
    Queensland ones don’t.
    One expert must be wrong, and therefore no expert.

    Our expert here believes flying a plane on ANZAC day will give people ideas that they can “do things”
    There could then be the intolerable situation where people will be doing things.
    Things they have not been given permission to do, specifically.

    But if you got black skin same expert lets you invite 80 people to a funeral.

    I’m guessing the Qld eggspert might be just a drip under pressure.

  77. calli
    #3430120, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    I’ve been to Revere’s house and the Old North Church. Somewhere along the way there’s a nice equestrian statue of the fella.

    Boston is a very pleasant city. Shame about the politics.

  78. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3430125, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Have bookings for a Euro trip at the end of June. Not looking good. Did anyone try for a full refund from the flying kangaroo, or do we all just settle for a credit?

  79. bespoke
    #3430126, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Ellie
    #3430090, posted on April 26, 2020 at 2:53 pm
    That’s why I was sorry to see Lizzie go and would prefer that people be a bit more civil to each other at the moment.

    Tell that to your resident bully boys – Nick and the illiterate, Bespoke.

    Had nothing to do with that but facts don’t mater to frightbat’s.

  80. Leigh Lowe
    #3430127, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    calli
    #3430120, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:13 pm
    I’ve been to Revere’s house and the Old North Church. Somewhere along the way there’s a nice equestrian statue of the fella.

    Yes.
    Just acrawss from thah cornah stowah.

  81. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3430129, posted on April 26, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Where does the ACCC sit on the issue? Isn’t this what they are there for?

