Virus naughty at the beach but miraculously placid in schools

SO says a convenient non-peer reviewed quicky “report” rushed out to give the country’s governments cover to send children back to their baby-sitters and avoid a generation-derailing curriculum bottleneck. It was cited by ship’s doctor and dinner party investigator, Brendan Murphy, so it must be sciencey.
NSW report tracking coronavirus cases in schools finds no teachers infected by students.
Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy cited the report on Friday at a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who stressed that social-distancing measures did not need to be followed in schools…
Mr Morrison has repeatedly said teachers face a greater risk in the staffroom than the classroom — and it appears this report is the basis for that…
“It is also important for all adults, including teachers, to follow the social-distancing practices while at school and in the community.”
Clearly, Morro and Murph haven’t yet had time to quality-control the messaging on this latest ad hoc nonsense.
The guy we trusted to conduct bio screening of the Ruby Princess doesn’t trust regular punters to do the right thing. That’s fucking rich coming from this utterly incompetent blame shifting arsehole.
What did you guys think epidemiology was for the past 100 years?
Science?
Welcome to that sinking feeling you get when you realise doctors are all evil and stupid.
The answer is simple, before people can be got back to work, they have to be freed from child minding to do so.
Yes, and it’s also safe to congregate in supermarkets, farmers markets, hardware stores etc, but definitely not at the beach in the sun and fresh air that is usually of great benefit.
how many infections have been tracked to beaches? My bet, zero.
.. oops, not even a need to guess: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/stats-nsw.aspx#source-table
The closest to a beach we have is the Waverly Area cluster. 1-10 infections. Waverly is close to the coast, but does not encompass any beaches.
The biggest hot spots are hospitals, QF28, childcare, and aged care.
…. you serfs were non compliant of our Global Warming warnings; underwritten by the professors of doom.
So now you can suck this Viral baloney up; same origins, same professors and the same delivery service via the same dork media.
Do leopards change their spots. It should prove to be an interesting outcome, given the bullshit attached to the AGW conspiracy
The biggest hot spots are hospitals, QF28, childcare, and aged care.
Aye and not yet Identical to the hot spots one can reasonably expect from a seasonal flu either.
The question needs to be asked; are the final resting places of expired souls experiencing an unseasonable increase in clientele eg: crematoriums or plot suppliers. Only numbers from those two industries would be the true gauge.
The Unions are very worried about losing the power they thought they were getting. Their excuse is the perceived safety of the teachers. All they have to do is put a big glass box around every teacher and they should be safe. Problem solved.
So does that mean that kiddies can go to the beach?
Not in Australia.
Not with 75 excess deaths.
