And how much of YOUR money are you going to put in

Posted on 7:49 am, April 27, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Who the hell does he think he is.

On the front page of today’s AFR, ACCC Commissar Rod Sims is attributed as having said:

a reincarnated Virgin Australia must be a full-service airline and he will closely scrutinise the behaviour of Qantas when flying resumes to stop any attempt to crush it during the early stages of new ownership.

But then this nugget of wisdom:

Mr Sims said a new owner of a recapitalised Virgin Australia would want to make changes to the airline to ensure it was financially viable, but offering the full suite of services was important for the country’s economic growth.

Really.

Let’s just remember that the only time Virgin actually made any money was when it was a discount airline.  Once is was Borghetti’ed, it was turned into a multi billion dollar loss maker with no end in sight.  At least the losses were funded by private investors (Australian and Foreign), but not tax payers.

Oh and for this skill in turning a profit into a loss, he got an AO for services to the airline industry.

Yes.  Virgin was pushed over the edge by WuFlu conditions, but it was still losing money before that.  Yet now, an ivory tower domiciled public servant is demanding that other people’s money go into a possibly re-floated venture that has proven that it cannot make money – whether because of the management or the business plan or both.

What a hide.  Perhaps Mr Sims put his hand in his pocked before demanding others to so, whether the tax payers or private investors.  Maybe he could roll up his sleeves and join the management team of Virgin.

But why do that when he can just bark instructions from upon high.  Perhaps he is waiting to get his AO for services to the aviation industry also.

He may not be liked or popular, but Alan Joyce was absolutely right when he said that the tax payers should not be asked to bail out a crap run business.  Unless it is the NBN that is.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to And how much of YOUR money are you going to put in

  1. NoFixedAddress
    #3431335, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:00 am

    In the book of Useless Australian Government Type Wankers, Rod Sims is the first entry and laughingly referred to as an economist.

  2. stackja
    #3431340, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:03 am

    QANTAS helped a lot by government. Virgin has lots of money.

  3. RobK
    #3431359, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:16 am

    There is never a shortage of people ready to tell someone how to run their business.

  4. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3431360, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:16 am

    @stackja

    QANTAS helped a lot by government.

    Absolutely and no doubt. But perhaps Commissar Sims should address that, like banning Chairman’s lounge membership and free upgrades for politicians and public servants first. You know, like for himself and his other ACCC executives.

  5. stackja
    #3431364, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:21 am

    The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3431360, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:16 am

    Chairman’s lounge membership still exist?

  6. Terry
    #3431374, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:28 am

    ‘…like banning Chairman’s lounge membership and free upgrades for politicians and public servants first. You know, like for himself and his other ACCC executives.’

    This.

    A fundamental conflict of interest.

    If a “public servant” cannot video-conference, then they can travel economy for essential travel, just like the people they “serve”. You want business class, then get off the public teat and go be in business.

  7. DaveR
    #3431386, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:33 am

    So many in government, including politicians, havent the slightest understanding that investors want an economic return on their funds before they invest in what have been hopeless cases or businesses propped up by subsidies or handouts. Cue commentary on the renewables industry. Will subsidies now have to be pulled because the budget is destroyed?

  8. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3431390, posted on April 27, 2020 at 8:35 am

    @stackja

    Chairman’s lounge membership still exist?

    for every single member of the lower house and senate. and yes, that includes the greens.

    the MPs need can’t be left to mingle with the people they represent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.