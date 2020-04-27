And how much of YOUR money are you going to put in

Who the hell does he think he is.

On the front page of today’s AFR, ACCC Commissar Rod Sims is attributed as having said:

a reincarnated Virgin Australia must be a full-service airline and he will closely scrutinise the behaviour of Qantas when flying resumes to stop any attempt to crush it during the early stages of new ownership.

But then this nugget of wisdom:

Mr Sims said a new owner of a recapitalised Virgin Australia would want to make changes to the airline to ensure it was financially viable, but offering the full suite of services was important for the country’s economic growth.

Really.

Let’s just remember that the only time Virgin actually made any money was when it was a discount airline. Once is was Borghetti’ed, it was turned into a multi billion dollar loss maker with no end in sight. At least the losses were funded by private investors (Australian and Foreign), but not tax payers.

Oh and for this skill in turning a profit into a loss, he got an AO for services to the airline industry.

Yes. Virgin was pushed over the edge by WuFlu conditions, but it was still losing money before that. Yet now, an ivory tower domiciled public servant is demanding that other people’s money go into a possibly re-floated venture that has proven that it cannot make money – whether because of the management or the business plan or both.

What a hide. Perhaps Mr Sims put his hand in his pocked before demanding others to so, whether the tax payers or private investors. Maybe he could roll up his sleeves and join the management team of Virgin.

But why do that when he can just bark instructions from upon high. Perhaps he is waiting to get his AO for services to the aviation industry also.

He may not be liked or popular, but Alan Joyce was absolutely right when he said that the tax payers should not be asked to bail out a crap run business. Unless it is the NBN that is.