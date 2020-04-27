Catallaxy Exclusive – Qantas renames travel classes

Qantas has today announced that, given current market conditions, it will rename and reconfigure its travel classes.
Qantas will from next week rename its “Business Class Service” to “Public Sector Class Service” in recognition of who is currently flying.
A new Commissar’s Lounge will be established with complimentary membership for all Commonwealth employees. Members of Parliament will continue to get their complimentary Chairman’s Lounge membership.
And QANTAS shareholders?
And Economy will be massively shrunk…
Qantas are like the Australian Labor Party.
They don’t care about U
someone at Qantas has unspent budget at end of FY
this is a completely unecessary thing to do for any other purpose than to spend money
He He He…