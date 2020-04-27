Catallaxy Exclusive – Qantas renames travel classes

Posted on 9:02 am, April 27, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Qantas has today announced that, given current market conditions, it will rename and reconfigure its travel classes.

Qantas will from next week rename its “Business Class Service” to “Public Sector Class Service” in recognition of who is currently flying.

A new Commissar’s Lounge will be established with complimentary membership for all Commonwealth employees.  Members of Parliament will continue to get their complimentary Chairman’s Lounge membership.

  1. stackja
    #3431433, posted on April 27, 2020 at 9:12 am

    And QANTAS shareholders?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3431456, posted on April 27, 2020 at 9:33 am

    And Economy will be massively shrunk…

  3. NoFixedAddress
    #3431458, posted on April 27, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Qantas are like the Australian Labor Party.

    They don’t care about U

  4. billie
    #3431486, posted on April 27, 2020 at 9:59 am

    someone at Qantas has unspent budget at end of FY

    this is a completely unecessary thing to do for any other purpose than to spend money

  5. Tim Neilson
    #3431495, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:05 am

    And Economy will be massively shrunk…

    He He He…

