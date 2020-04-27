COVID and loneliness

Interesting working paper published by the NBER over the weekend.
The social cost of the quarantine policy is very high – especially for people living on their own.
It’s not the media that is invading everyone’s privacy, it’s the government.
???
Which models were they using?
Very true. Especially if you are living in an apartment in the Eastern states of Australia which you dare to leave for fear of being fined. Being alone effectively under government house arrest in an apartment (flat) with no garden could be quite grim. Imagine if it also were winter and there was no electronic communications / internet / entertainment… things could always be worse.
Hello in there.
(Incidentally, the singer songwriter in the video, John Prine, died from covid-19 complications.)
In 1940s few had phones but knew neighbors.
My eldest son is having difficulties. He has high functioning autism. He is happy when he wakes up, puts on his uniform, goes to school, see’s his mates, does sport and then comes home and studies. This regular routine has been taken away.
Hopefully school is back soon.
I agree with the premise. Had to talk to a few people on the phone to try and help.
I have my lady working from home adapted to that.
The things that have impacted me are no places to sit down in shopping centres or round and about. And having to squeeze myself in to the back seat of cabs.
But physical pain doesn’t compare with some unhappy person’s mental pain.
I thought that in this world where the mobile phone rules, that no one is alone. I’ve seen people sitting together and texting each other rather than talking. What about all those Facebook friends, Twitter mates and the like?