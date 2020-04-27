Cowardly isolation policy will only work if it’s forever

SHIP’s doctor, veteran bar graph surgeon and CMO Brendan Murphy says “we have to change how we interact as human beings.” Permanently. That means the youngest, fittest human beings on the planet must go on being punished by the police for a vigorous weekend of remote area camping and outdoorsmanship. On that fascism du jour, the veni vidi Vichy NRL has shopped the wanted men to the authorities: “We support the Government in any action they believe necessary.” How about a stretch in prison? Anything to Save Lives.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
You’ve met the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Vet (a ferret man). Now meet the Chief Information Officer. He says he’ll come clean on that app – right after the spooks tell him what to hide:
The Chief Information Officer at the Department of Health, Daniel Keys, said users of the Government’s COVIDSafe app will not have their data passed on.
“The bio security regulation rules out secondary use of the data within the app,” he told reporters on Monday.
He said the source code of the app would also be made available “within two weeks”.
“We will release the source code for everything that’s safe to do so — that’s being addressed by the Australian Cybersecurity Centre — and then we will make it available,” he said.
Only in a dreary, sinister police state are “chiefs” afforded light of day or column inch. But if you think they’re obscure as celebrities, the real ones aren’t much glitzier: “Celebrities rally behind ‘rockstar’ Australian teachers working through coronavirus,” says the ABC.
The “celebrities” named are Magda Szubanski, Jimmy Barnes, Annabel Crabb, Eddie Hoo – Eddie Woo, sorry – Kurt Fearnley and Tanya Plibersek. Not exactly the Boulevard of Broken Dreams.
He’s actually a nephrologist.
Which means he’s probably even less qualified than a ship’s doctor to opine on a coronavirus.
Why don’t we just excise China from the world community & go on interacting as previously.
Seems a small price to pay.
I’m so sick of it all.
If anyone believes that this app is just for the virus, I have a bridge for sale. This is a attempt at trying to monitor all those who the police etc want to monitor. Too bad if you just happen to go to the same cafe etc at roughly the same time as the bad guys, without even knowing the other individuals, you’ll end up on a watch list. But I’ll bet none of the nefarious lot will be using this app.
I think I’m going to have to reread Heinlein’s “Have Spacesuit Will Travel” again.
D’ya reckon I can get one cheap on Ebay?
I’m so sick of it all.
Aren’t we all.
Anzac Day saw many acts of civil disobedience from ordinary Australians.
On Sunday even the supermarkets appeared to have given up – no body counters, no security guards and the aisles were packed, in my neck of the woods at least.
Arguments about the severity of the virus aside, if there is next to zero community transmission what is the rationale for continuing the lockdown?
Most of us are singing along with Dame Vera for the time being, and that’s quite nice for those who still have a decent (or better) income, and a pleasant home in which to isolate, but the clock is ticking and realistic exit strategies will need to be explained to the public sooner rather than later.
We don’t need 25m.+ people (nothing like that number, in fact) to run the industries which will be viable even in a semi-locked down Australian economy – but that’s what we will be facing if every action of governments continues to assume that a vaccine and/or treatments will be found in the next year, or so.