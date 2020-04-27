Cowardly isolation policy will only work if it’s forever

SHIP’s doctor, veteran bar graph surgeon and CMO Brendan Murphy says “we have to change how we interact as human beings.” Permanently. That means the youngest, fittest human beings on the planet must go on being punished by the police for a vigorous weekend of remote area camping and outdoorsmanship. On that fascism du jour, the veni vidi Vichy NRL has shopped the wanted men to the authorities: “We support the Government in any action they believe necessary.” How about a stretch in prison? Anything to Save Lives.

You’ve met the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Vet (a ferret man). Now meet the Chief Information Officer. He says he’ll come clean on that app – right after the spooks tell him what to hide:

The Chief Information Officer at the Department of Health, Daniel Keys, said users of the Government’s COVIDSafe app will not have their data passed on. “The bio security regulation rules out secondary use of the data within the app,” he told reporters on Monday. He said the source code of the app would also be made available “within two weeks”. “We will release the source code for everything that’s safe to do so — that’s being addressed by the Australian Cybersecurity Centre — and then we will make it available,” he said.



Only in a dreary, sinister police state are “chiefs” afforded light of day or column inch. But if you think they’re obscure as celebrities, the real ones aren’t much glitzier: “Celebrities rally behind ‘rockstar’ Australian teachers working through coronavirus,” says the ABC.

The “celebrities” named are Magda Szubanski, Jimmy Barnes, Annabel Crabb, Eddie Hoo – Eddie Woo, sorry – Kurt Fearnley and Tanya Plibersek. Not exactly the Boulevard of Broken Dreams.