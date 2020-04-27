Flu hysteria is collapsing but tired Trump could still fall prey

IT might be marbled with neurosis but Andrew Sullivan’s isolation-induced Munchian scream – We Can’t Go on Like This Much Longer – is one of the better corona-columns written by anyone. Yes, there is one gratuitous swipe-by-numbers at Donald Trump to assure fellow leftists he hasn’t abandoned them but, overall, Sullivan’s take on the flu “emergency” and the mindless futility of shut-downs is surprisingly rational.

Just because Trump has argued that the cure could be worse than the disease doesn’t mean it isn’t potentially true.” – Andrew Sullivan



If so frequently deranged a commentator as Sullivan is being relatively generous to Trump, somebody else will have to play critic for the day. I’ll have a crack. The President is starting to look invested in the foolishness, even Abbott-like in his Hamletian frozenness. Open the economy or don’t open the economy? He can’t make up his mind. It almost seems like he wants to run down the clock and campaign for re-election as an innocent victim of freakish circumstance. He’d better come up with a more principled and courageous strategy than that or the increasingly sullen swing-voters who handed him the presidency will swing another way. His approach to the pandemic has grown stale over the past fortnight. Yes, he is a victim of press baiting and lies but his amateurish scientific summaries and continued media trolling – combined with indecision, as noted – are starting to make him look flippant, sour, weak and spent.