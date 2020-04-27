Flu hysteria is collapsing but tired Trump could still fall prey

IT might be marbled with neurosis but Andrew Sullivan’s isolation-induced Munchian scream – We Can’t Go on Like This Much Longer – is one of the better corona-columns written by anyone. Yes, there is one gratuitous swipe-by-numbers at Donald Trump to assure fellow leftists he hasn’t abandoned them but, overall, Sullivan’s take on the flu “emergency” and the mindless futility of shut-downs is surprisingly rational.
Just because Trump has argued that the cure could be worse than the disease doesn’t mean it isn’t potentially true.”
If so frequently deranged a commentator as Sullivan is being relatively generous to Trump, somebody else will have to play critic for the day. I’ll have a crack. The President is starting to look invested in the foolishness, even Abbott-like in his Hamletian frozenness. Open the economy or don’t open the economy? He can’t make up his mind. It almost seems like he wants to run down the clock and campaign for re-election as an innocent victim of freakish circumstance. He’d better come up with a more principled and courageous strategy than that or the increasingly sullen swing-voters who handed him the presidency will swing another way. His approach to the pandemic has grown stale over the past fortnight. Yes, he is a victim of press baiting and lies but his amateurish scientific summaries and continued media trolling – combined with indecision, as noted – are starting to make him look flippant, sour, weak and spent.
Trump was elected on national sovereignty, better trade deals, and bringing jobs home. ✅
Unfortunately for Trump he got landed with this shit courtesy of the Chinese Communists.
He is sick of it just like every other leader of a northern hemisphere nation.
Trump is just going to have to lift. Take the rough with the smooth, etc.
It’s incredible that he’s been able to stay the distance, given an onslaught that no other politician in the world has ever had to endure.
It’s not just the way he looks. He has been captured by the blob over this. Unless he shakes it free, he will become another George Bush.
Jared Kushner sounding polished and professional.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/jared-kushner-securing-us-supply-chain-coronavirus
Red China created the Wuhan virus crisis. Sullivan just another colluder.
Yes, he seems tired and down.
After everything he fought for, with the vicious Left against him, then a newly sound economy burst apart by a virus. Completely unexpected. Devastating even for a positive high energy man like Trump.
Get back to kicking China’s arse. That’s a topic that infuriates the left and the rest of the society rightly cheers on.
There’s an old sales technique… ‘Say your piece… then shut up. The next person who speaks loses’.
For someone who supposedly is the master of ‘the deal’ I’m surprised Trump doesn’t know this. His brain fart musings are making him look silly. Its a shame… he was the right man for the times until this kung flu came along.