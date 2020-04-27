Monday Forum: April 27, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 27, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Monday Forum: April 27, 2020

  4. Exit Stage Right
    #3431497, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Podium? Shirley not!

  5. Exit Stage Right
    #3431498, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Just missed in a photo!

  6. Gab
    #3431501, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Nah Exit. You’re second. The other 2 above didn’t claim a place.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3431511, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Too good to leave behind …

    Firstly, direct your comments to someone in particular, so that they can reply.
    I know this time it’s not me, because I don’t know what you are talking about, well I’m assuming it’s not me, although you have often attributed imagined bullshit to me, so who knows?

  11. Exit Stage Right
    #3431513, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Thank you for my promotion Gab. I like your thinking.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3431514, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Swimmingly!

    Trump Says To Drink Lots Of Water, Media Reports He Told Everyone To Drown Themselves

    WASHINGTON, D.C.—At his press conference last night, President Trump told everyone to stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

    “Water’s tremendous, very powerful stuff,” he said. “You won’t believe the things they can do with water. Water balloons. Water slides. Water beds. It’s amazing. You can freeze it and make ice, I’m told. Ice is great for lots of things. Ice cream. Ice cubes. Igloos.”

    “Anyway, drink water.”

    Horrified journalists scrambled to warn Americans not to drown themselves in their pools and bathtubs.

    From the US news website of record.

  14. a happy little debunker
    #3431517, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:13 am

    More than a million Australians trust the government enough to download an app (data offshored to an Amazon cloud service?) that tracks their physical interactions with other devices users – without legislative oversight and protections.

    Covid 1984
    Where Big Brother is the ultimate goal and proving that Australians have lost their friggin minds.

  16. JohnJJJ
    #3431519, posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:14 am

    It’s all maths, not medicine. Here is a view from NassimTaleb. Idiot interviewer ( so what’s new!).
    https://youtu.be/L5DCWU6heKI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.