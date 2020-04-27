Privacy – the difference between private and government

Here ye here ye here ye. Cannon-Brookes has something to say. Regarding the Government’s Covid tracking app and those who oppose it:

Help them understand. Fight the misinformation,” he said. “Remind them how little time they think before they download dozens of free, adware crap games that are likely far worse for their data & privacy than this ever would be!

He’s right. Most people, TAFKAS included, give nary a thought to the privacy dimensions of the apps on his phone. However, the owners/developers of those apps, last TAFKAS checked, did not have the power to:

put people in jail

data match with the tax office data

data match with centrelink data

data match with state/territory licence (and face image) data

data match the meta-data they have forced telephone companies to collect and store

share with other governments

and other nice things.

You know what Cannon-Brookes did not say? That he installed the app on his phone(s) or those of his family.

TAFKAS is not advising for or against the installation. Citizens should make their own minds up. They should not however be lectured to by gas bags who themselves also profit from the use and analysis of people’s data.