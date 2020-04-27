Privacy – the difference between private and government

Here ye here ye here ye. Cannon-Brookes has something to say. Regarding the Government’s Covid tracking app and those who oppose it:
Help them understand. Fight the misinformation,” he said. “Remind them how little time they think before they download dozens of free, adware crap games that are likely far worse for their data & privacy than this ever would be!
He’s right. Most people, TAFKAS included, give nary a thought to the privacy dimensions of the apps on his phone. However, the owners/developers of those apps, last TAFKAS checked, did not have the power to:
- put people in jail
- data match with the tax office data
- data match with centrelink data
- data match with state/territory licence (and face image) data
- data match the meta-data they have forced telephone companies to collect and store
- share with other governments
and other nice things.
You know what Cannon-Brookes did not say? That he installed the app on his phone(s) or those of his family.
TAFKAS is not advising for or against the installation. Citizens should make their own minds up. They should not however be lectured to by gas bags who themselves also profit from the use and analysis of people’s data.
The first question to anyone promoting the app are:
1) have you & all your family downloaded it?
2) can you show us your phone to prove it?
Treat the government like the old timers used to ,tell them nothing ,take them no where and treat them like mongrel dogs .
I have never downloaded an app, and probably never will.
It’s a bit rich him wanting to “fight the misinformation”. Mr Cannon-Brookes has been spruiking leftist stuff like the global warming fraud for a very long time. If he wanted us to listen to him he should’ve thought about things before screeching “wolf, wolf!” like a cracked record.
Cannon-Brookes has no idea what I download, nor am I about to start discussing it with him because it isn’t any of his business.
Most people when they get an app to install will notice a list of permissions requested by that app. As a general rule, unless there’s an excellent reason, if you see that app requesting permission to fiddle with network settings or bluetooth settings or asking for your address book, or location settings then you should be deleting that pretty much immediately. If it’s just some little game, then it won’t need any special permissions, now will it?
I meant to put this in this post.
If anyone believes that this app is just for the virus, I have a bridge for sale. This is a attempt at trying to monitor all those who the police etc want to monitor. Too bad if you just happen to go to the same cafe etc at roughly the same time as the bad guys, without even knowing the other individuals, you’ll end up on a watch list. But I’ll bet none of the nefarious lot will be using this app.
There are valid reasons for a legitimate app to want such things as location eg a navigation app. But permissions can be easily blocked and if the app doesn’t work because you denied access to say your contacts because it not relevant for the app, then delete the app.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Cannon-Brookes or his company Atlassian paid some tax in Australia to pay for his calls to fund his pet left-wing projects?
I really, really dislike that hypocrite.
Another aspect of his breathtaking hypocrisy is his gasbagging about climate change while purchasing a $100mill waterfront property with acres of soon-to-be-inundated land. He must have so much money that he doesn’t care about dropping a few tens of million.
I got this into print in my regional paper today…
Privacy is not presently the difference between private and government hospitals.
Private hospitals are critical victims of Covid-19.
Government hospitals control their ventilators.
We are told that the hallowed app records proximity, for 15 minutes or more, to someone who has tested positive to the virus.
If 15 minutes is the danger period, why do we have public officials (uniformed and otherwise) going ape about people (the utterly vast majority of whom would be virus free) being in proximity for a matter of seconds – e.g. when passing each other on a public promenade etc………?