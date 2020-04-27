Reported in the Oz:

The Opposition Leader — whose taxpayer-funded salary is around $390,000 — was a tad blunt when asked whether politicians could pitch in with a pay cut: “It’s not my decision. It’s the decision of the remuneration tribunal. And that’s important that I shouldn’t have a say.”

Really.

TAFKAS was not away that the Remuneration Tribunal had legislative powers? He was of the view that the Remuneration Tribunal recommends and the Parliament, including the Hon Anthony Albanese, votes on politician pay.

Just because he does not say anything about the process does not mean he does not have a say.

Or is it that he prefers a system of government where the Dear Leader makes all the decisions unilaterally?