Reported in the Oz:
The Opposition Leader — whose taxpayer-funded salary is around $390,000 — was a tad blunt when asked whether politicians could pitch in with a pay cut: “It’s not my decision. It’s the decision of the remuneration tribunal. And that’s important that I shouldn’t have a say.”
Really.
TAFKAS was not away that the Remuneration Tribunal had legislative powers? He was of the view that the Remuneration Tribunal recommends and the Parliament, including the Hon Anthony Albanese, votes on politician pay.
Just because he does not say anything about the process does not mean he does not have a say.
Or is it that he prefers a system of government where the Dear Leader makes all the decisions unilaterally?
Voters should decide.
Yes, but, but, “we’re all in this together”…spew!
He is under no obligation to accept the money – or he could donate much of it.
I have been led to believe he has halitosis and sprays spittle when he talks. Does anyone here know if that is incorrect?
I emailed my local member last week and the reply came back .. auto msg do not reply .. this office is closed until further notice due to Covid19 regulations ..
I thought Scottie from Marketing told us that politicians aren’t taking a pay cut because they are all out there working hard for us!