Reform, reform. My kingdom for reform.

For the love of god. Can we please stop this talk of tax reform.

There cannot be and should not be any discussion of tax reform before we have a discussion of spending reform.

The 2020 Commonwealth budget estimated $493 billion, yes billion of payments from $505 billion, yes billion, of revenues (taxes). And the payments don’t include off books spending on things like NBN.

Before there is any discussion on how to better and more efficiently collect more taxes, can there be a discussion on how the Commonwealth spends half a trillion dollars. Repeat HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS per annum.

A 10% cut to spending, $50 billion, would not likely show up in materially diminished outcomes but would deliver a hell of a lot of tax reform oxygen.

Spending reform before tax reform. To do tax reform before spending reform will mean there will be no spending reform.

And don’t forget the 240,000 Commonwealth public servants (about half the population of Tasmania) who costs a collective $167 billion, yes billion, per annum. And that does not include the cost of the defined benefit pensions.

Yes. We’re all in this together. Except those who aren’t.