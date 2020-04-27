Reform, reform. My kingdom for reform.

For the love of god. Can we please stop this talk of tax reform.
There cannot be and should not be any discussion of tax reform before we have a discussion of spending reform.
The 2020 Commonwealth budget estimated $493 billion, yes billion of payments from $505 billion, yes billion, of revenues (taxes). And the payments don’t include off books spending on things like NBN.
Before there is any discussion on how to better and more efficiently collect more taxes, can there be a discussion on how the Commonwealth spends half a trillion dollars. Repeat HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS per annum.
A 10% cut to spending, $50 billion, would not likely show up in materially diminished outcomes but would deliver a hell of a lot of tax reform oxygen.
Spending reform before tax reform. To do tax reform before spending reform will mean there will be no spending reform.
And don’t forget the 240,000 Commonwealth public servants (about half the population of Tasmania) who costs a collective $167 billion, yes billion, per annum. And that does not include the cost of the defined benefit pensions.
Yes. We’re all in this together. Except those who aren’t.
Imposing more and higher taxes is NOT tax reform.
All rendered irrelevant and of absolutely no resemblance to reality (even coincidentally) by the COVID-19 hysteria and subsequent squandermonkey bingeathon.
Asking for discussion on tax reform to be sidelined until after we squash the virus our Chinese friends have sent rampaging around the world has fallen on deaf ears in Victoria. In that socialist State we have Dan Andrews and his Treasurer Pallas already to get cracking on dumping stamp duty on new housing purchases and replace it with land tax on EVERY property in the State. Just so typical of a Labor Government. Send the State broke and then get out of the mess by putting in a great big new tax that will fall on everyone who owns a house. The sad thing is that we will probably get no more than a whimper from the hopeless Opposition in Victoria. By the time they wake up and understand that the Andrews Government intends to do something awful the game will be over.