The media can get away with it because their audiences are desperate to believe what they are told

Let’s start here: Trump’s idea for “disinfecting” people to fight disease is already being done. Whether it is or it isn’t, he was only discussing some of the present possibilities.

If you spent any time on the internet on Thursday and Friday, or read a hard copy of a newspaper, you would undoubtedly have read stories or social media posts saying that President Trump told Americans to inject themselves with bleach or Lysol to cure coronavirus. Of course, that’s not true. The media were either stupid or malicious when they misreported Trump’s words. What Trump said was straightforward and thoughtful: “And then I saw the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” the president said during his White House press briefing. “As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Even after all this time, the President thinks he is talking to serious adults who are with him in trying to find a solution to what is a problem. The media simply understand how dumb and desperate the members of the left are, who want only to hear bad things about the president: An aggrieved Trump blames press for furor over disinfectant comments. The assumption at CNN is that anyone who watches the network is a proven idiot whose will to believe their lies will easily overpower any limited desire they have to know what really happened. Even now, they continue with what even they must know is a complete fabrication.

(CNN) After shocking the nation last week with his toxic suggestion that the coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant, President Donald Trump avoided the briefing room Saturday and retreated into the recesses of the White House, emerging on Twitter only to air his grievances about his press coverage.

This is the reality in politics today, and not just American politics. All propaganda and no truth if the truth will help the President. Tell me what I want to hear and nothing else. It’s a disease of the mind and a destroyer of the civil order of the West. It’s party discipline on the left just like in the old days. CNN along with the rest of the media provide the party line and that is of itself all the truth one needs.

But then there was also this: No, you aren’t meant to take Trump’s medical insights literally or seriously. It says it’s The American Spectator, which used to be a magazine worth reading, but this is what it has said:

Every time you think Donald Trump has lost his talent for making people’s heads explode, he somehow excels himself. His latest? Telling Americans that injecting disinfectant and shining UV light could cure COVID-19 patients. You’ll have seen the clip already, everybody has, but it is worth watching again.

Your civilisation and way of life depend on these people not getting their hands on the reins of power. Having only a single House of Congress has already been disastrous for good government. Imagine electing Joe Biden, who might really truly actually win.