A cure that’s a) worse than the disease; and b) not even a cure

Senate inquiry, just in: Permanent job losses will occur despite stimulus: Treasury head.
“We have never seen an economic shock of this speed, magnitude and shape, reflecting that this is both a significant supply and demand shock.”
Nor have we ever seen an “economic shock” like this initiated deliberately, Dr Kennedy could have added.
Thousands will never work again, will lose their homes, their marriages and their sanity. Saving Lives.™
A case of the “cure” being much, much worse than the disease.
Sco-Mo is a loopy lefty who was strong on borders and not much else unfortunately
And, but for ‘social distancing’ measures, voluntary and involuntary, tens of thousands would have died in a few months from his ‘just a flu’. Crude death rates in NY and San Marino are over 1,000 per million of population; over 600 in Belgium, and still rising. The details of policy are worth discussion: what works, what doesn’t; what is more or less expensive. But the idea CL seems to harbour – that bastard Australian political form of Pareto Optimality in which every citizen is protected from all adverse change, howsoever caused – is not a philosophy of the Right, but of the socialists and statists.
How the self-described ‘social conservatives’ (by and large people with an unhealthy intolerance for queers – they seem reconciled to divorce, fornication, miscegenation, cross-confessional marriage, drunkenness, idleness and other things condemned as wrong in the eyes of respectable society a century ago) can claim membership of the ‘Right’ tribe while holding to such economic fallacies is yet more evidence of the decay of our politics.
While the stupid gullible dangerous power drunk would be totalitarians responsible won’t even so much as get a slap on the wrist.
Which is an entirely unsatisfactory outcome.
It could have been even worse, Pyrmonter. Imagine if I hadn’t had my national tiger stone! Why, without my tiger stone, how many would have been mauled and eaten by tigers! In other countries, people have been mauled and eaten by tigers, so it just goes to show how important my tiger stone is.
So what happens when “social distancing” ends?
Oh that’s right. In the fevered minds of the virus hysterics, it’s never going to end.
Rubbish.
CL’s economic casualty rates above are (way too) conservative. Hundreds of thousands, most likely millions of your fellow Australians, Pyrmonter, have had their lives destroyed.
No course of political actions heralding this kind of economic and social destruction could ever be justified, regardless of in whose political philosophy such hysterical totalitarian idiocy is supposedly enacted.
As we can all reflect on over the next decade or longer.
This is asymmetric warfare of a completely different kind.
1000 per million, is pretty low, 0.1%. That’s just normal for flu.
We were supposed to flatten the curve not permanently destroy the economy.
This started out as an ostensibly sensible decision to not be in a position where people died because they could not get access to appropriate medical care.
Now it has morphed into no-one can die of covid19, ever.
Not the slightest bit unrealistic or unreasonable.
But what if this is just a test, with more to come?
Please compare like with like when you are going hysterical on us.
Happy to outsource jobs and not pay a living wage, also happy to shut down an economy and destroy the future for the young. This is classical liberalism.
Show some personal responsibility and isolate yourself, you old fool. Let us get on with living.