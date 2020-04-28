Covid-19 report from Latvia

For people involved in the Virus Wars. Latvia has possibly escaped attention so far.

It has been held up as an exemplar among nations attempting to tackle Covid-19. And, according to Krisjanis Karins, Latvia’s prime minister, a key reason for the Baltic state’s relative success in halting the spread of the virus so far, were the “very many” early steps taken by the government – before the first death from coronavirus in the country.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Karins also sets out how he has kept many shops and other businesses open as part of a balance struck between “keeping people healthy” and “doing the least amount of damage possible” to the economy.

Someone please provide a summary, I have to keep an eye on the wind!