David Bidstrup: Stick your app ScoMo.

I find it amazing that people think it “helps” to download the governments “virus spying app”. Perhaps it is a real life demonstration of Stockholm syndrome where the captives think that they will garner some favour by being nice to their oppressors.

Having destroyed the economy, put thousands out of work, had businesses throw in the towel and fomented the next depression the government now want to make our “release” from captivity conditional on allowing some intrusive technology to keep an eye on us and tell the authorities if we have been “naughty”.

Talking to people about this today while having a coffee, (after walking the dog at the beach), quite a few of them thought that it was their “civic duty” to “help out” so we could all be “free” again. Someone used the line that it should be OK “if you had nothing to hide”. The inference is that if you don’t comply you could be a criminal just as the Covid hysteria promoted everyone was “diseased” and needed to be isolated from one another.

There is also the line from young tech billionaires, whom fate has kissed on the knob, that we all download apps and give away our personal data now so it should not be anything to worry about. That is so, but there are some of us who manage to get through the day without constantly checking facebook to see who has just had a shit and can still use a phone for just talking to people. If someone is stupid enough to drop their electronic pants and bend over then they deserve the pain that follows. They should not expect others to be as dumb. The idea that anyone can “trust” the government is just laughable. Those that do would still be putting out a sack for Santa.

Yesterday I talked to a young man who worked with me some years ago. He is early 40’s, very smart and for the last 4 years has been developing a business. It’s gone now, along with the jobs of some folk who did their best to help it prosper but now are on the junk heap. He told me that he would not waste any more time on it as it will be years, if ever, that the economic conditions will be favourable to chance his arm again and in the meantime he has a young family to raise. I am sure there are many stories like this and Mr Morrison and his “national cabinet” and public service doctors can reflect that it was their pant wetting that has led to this.

Just to put our “death toll” into perspective, Australia averages 434 deaths every day of the year. In the 58 days since our first “Covid-19” death 25,200 people have died and 84 of those have been from Covid-19, (we are told). This is 33 ten thousandths of the total and I suggest it is nothing to be alarmed about.

There is no doubt in my mind that this panicdemic is the greatest cock-up visited on us by our “leaders”, and there have been some doozies in the past. Those who posture and pontificate and destroy lives will not suffer any consequences from their idiocy but many folk will be out of work forever, lose their homes, be evicted from rental homes and suffer greatly for years. The pity of it is that one bunch of idiots called “conservatives/liberals” have fucked the place royally but the other bunch of idiots called “labour/greens” are an order of magnitude worse.

The “virus app” needs to be shoved up the government backside so far that it never sees the light of day again.