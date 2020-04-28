David Bidstrup: Stick your app ScoMo.

I find it amazing that people think it “helps” to download the governments “virus spying app”. Perhaps it is a real life demonstration of Stockholm syndrome where the captives think that they will garner some favour by being nice to their oppressors.
Having destroyed the economy, put thousands out of work, had businesses throw in the towel and fomented the next depression the government now want to make our “release” from captivity conditional on allowing some intrusive technology to keep an eye on us and tell the authorities if we have been “naughty”.
Talking to people about this today while having a coffee, (after walking the dog at the beach), quite a few of them thought that it was their “civic duty” to “help out” so we could all be “free” again. Someone used the line that it should be OK “if you had nothing to hide”. The inference is that if you don’t comply you could be a criminal just as the Covid hysteria promoted everyone was “diseased” and needed to be isolated from one another.
There is also the line from young tech billionaires, whom fate has kissed on the knob, that we all download apps and give away our personal data now so it should not be anything to worry about. That is so, but there are some of us who manage to get through the day without constantly checking facebook to see who has just had a shit and can still use a phone for just talking to people. If someone is stupid enough to drop their electronic pants and bend over then they deserve the pain that follows. They should not expect others to be as dumb. The idea that anyone can “trust” the government is just laughable. Those that do would still be putting out a sack for Santa.
Yesterday I talked to a young man who worked with me some years ago. He is early 40’s, very smart and for the last 4 years has been developing a business. It’s gone now, along with the jobs of some folk who did their best to help it prosper but now are on the junk heap. He told me that he would not waste any more time on it as it will be years, if ever, that the economic conditions will be favourable to chance his arm again and in the meantime he has a young family to raise. I am sure there are many stories like this and Mr Morrison and his “national cabinet” and public service doctors can reflect that it was their pant wetting that has led to this.
Just to put our “death toll” into perspective, Australia averages 434 deaths every day of the year. In the 58 days since our first “Covid-19” death 25,200 people have died and 84 of those have been from Covid-19, (we are told). This is 33 ten thousandths of the total and I suggest it is nothing to be alarmed about.
There is no doubt in my mind that this panicdemic is the greatest cock-up visited on us by our “leaders”, and there have been some doozies in the past. Those who posture and pontificate and destroy lives will not suffer any consequences from their idiocy but many folk will be out of work forever, lose their homes, be evicted from rental homes and suffer greatly for years. The pity of it is that one bunch of idiots called “conservatives/liberals” have fucked the place royally but the other bunch of idiots called “labour/greens” are an order of magnitude worse.
The “virus app” needs to be shoved up the government backside so far that it never sees the light of day again.
Yep…well…I think that about covers it.
There was an obsequious loon just on Kenny working himself up into a frenzy about the wonders of SloMao’s tracking app.
Disgraceful.
Our death toll is so low exactly because of the actions that have been taken. Look at the excess all-cause mortality in England, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands or New York city as just some examples. Obviously you would have preferred Australia to have a death rate of 300-500 per million like some of these other countries?
Our death toll is so low exactly because of the actions that have been taken.
No it isn’t.
Take a look at the ratio of overseas-origin infections to local infections in South Australia (few restrictions) compared to Victoria (totalitarian state). They’re the same. The Hunchback of Spring Street’s fanatical campaign against freedom and prosperity hasn’t done anything more than the relaxed SA approach to inhibit the spread.
I’ll download the app when Atlassian pays company tax to the ATO.
And look at Sweden’s death toll per million. Very low and they did not destroy their economy with lockdowns as we and many other countries have. Many of those countries with lockdowns have far higher death tolls. See this copied from elsewhere:
Even though Sweden has not subjected their population to a tyrannical lockdown, that Nordic country has experienced fewer Covid-19 deaths as a percentage of its population than many other countries.
As of today, April 27th, Sweden has experienced 225 deaths per million of population. How does that compare with other countries?
Here are seven countries where the body-count percentage is even higher:
Spain: 503 per million
Italy: 446 per million
France: 350 per million
UK: 305 per million
Belgium: 622 per million
Brazil: 298 per million
Netherlands: 264 per million
Three other countries appear to be climbing toward that status:
Ireland: 220 per million
Switzerland: 189 per million
USA: 169 deaths per million.
So what is the point of the lockdown? We were told that it would “flatten the curve.” Slow it down, in other words. But I don’t recall anyone saying that it would reduce the eventual number of deaths.
Explain Vietnams figures please.
Next door to China couple of hundred known cases zero fatalities.
Answers on the back of a postage stamp please.
I ran an errand today in the car. On the way out, the radio told me that we had 11 new cases of CV yesterday and only one of those was of unknown origin. On the way home, the radio told me 2 million or so Aussies have signed up to the “app”. I can’t wait until I hear that the 2 mill app info can tell us how the person yesterday got CV.
That’s the whole idea of the thing, isn’t it?
Looks like the losso of jobs and businesseswil far exceed deaths from the virus now thats a loss loss situation . The tracking app makes us all like ankle band convicted crims .
This virus might spell the end of career politics and intrusive unaccountablepublic employees ,they have proven they are unable to copewith serious real crisis ,they are more used to crisis’sthey contrive .
Like the UN s extremely urgent emergency climate holocaust crisis conference they postponed for a year so the 30,000 valuable climste experts were not affected by the Chinese virus . Global Warming Disaster is put off for a year by order of the unelected UN .
Surely these climate clowns can see the irony of this action ? Probably not !
I do not watch much TV, but happened to catch a bit of Kenny on Sky. The way he treated Pauline on this App business was aggressive and disgraceful. Up until now, Kenny was one of the few that I could stomach.
(Paul Murray lost me back in Feb when he was asking everyone to hug a Chines and show solidarity by supporting Chinese restaurants).
Anyhoo, back to the App and Mr Bidstrup’s take. I cannot see how this dodgy piece of equipment is going to save one life from the China Bug. But, I can see how it has the potential to be misused, so on balance I would have to agree with Mr Bidstrup. I notice Israel (the country) have had it for a month and given it the flick for security reasons. I also read that the Australian Government might have pirated this App and may face copyright legalities.
The whole thing has been rushed so these turkeys can be seen to be doing something.
I agree with the sentiments expressed in this post.
Oh, and fuck off Matt with your pussy capitulation
“…be OK “if you had nothing to hide”…”
This is the most disingenuous excuse ever invented – next time some moron trots it out, try this:
OK – so you are happy for all your mail to be on a postcard and put on a billboard? Bills, medical test results, pay slips, everything, all available to anyone who wants to look.
No? Why not – got something to hide?
Ah – it’s none of your business, what I buy etc etc.
Just so.
If I allow it, that is my choice, not yours – I decide who sees what in my personal life, not you, and certainly not GovCo.
Envelopes, encryption and what Apps get to see my data – what’s the difference? I don’t have anything to hide, but neither do I want everyone to see everything – simple.
And Australia has 3 per million. Of course, that’s just a coincidence, and nothing to do with anything that Australia has done.
I haven’t looked at Vietnam – happy to. I suspect low numbers either through lack of testing or lack of reporting.
We have dodged a major bullet by not being in flu season. The Southern Hemisphere has really low CFR and cases compared with EU/China and North America
“The “virus app” needs to be shoved up the government backside so far that it never sees the light of day again.” I could add, preferably with the phone attached!
Fred: I’d love you to be right about this – in a sensible world you certainly should be. Unfortunately, Australians seem to thoroughly approve of Government by Expert Decree and the permissive lock.
ESR:
Pandemic Theatre.
Sissy Morrison’s tracking app is just the thing for dobbers and those of low IQ. They would have been great in the socialist regimes such as Germany in the 1930’s and 40’s and the Soviet union anytime. There has long been the belief that it is the state’s job to prove guilt, I do not have to prove innocence. Stick it Morrison and your political party which must now have Bob Menzies spinning. I wonder if No Comment Albanese has any comments if he’s not to busy looking after his pay?
I haven’t looked at Vietnam – happy to. I suspect low numbers either through lack of testing or lack of reporting.
Mask wearing, strong education (wash hands/fines for being in public unmasked) and a culture of keeping skin covered may be the trifecta.
Plus they slammed the gate shut very early and quarantined those affected immediately.
Aggressive following up on possible contacts from the infected as well, without a spy app installed.
NPC: “Look at the stats! It’s clear that the lockdown prevented so many more deaths.”
Me: “what about Sweden?”
NPC: “The stats can’t be relied upon, they are fake”
Me: face-palm