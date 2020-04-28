Employment has just gone over a cliff

Yesterday Robert Gottliebsen reported some very scary numbers:

Morgan CEO Michele Levine says a staggering 10.5 million Australian workers have had their employment situation changed by the impact of the coronavirus crisis. They include 3.8 million with work hours reduced; 2.7 million stood down, of which 2.4 million have not had any work offered; 1.4 million have had their pay reduced for the same number of work hours and 670,000 have been made redundant.

Now one of the things to think about when the ABS calculate unemployment rates is that the participation rate comes into play. So if you’re unemployed but not looking for a job then you don’t count as being unemployed. We can quibble and argue, but more or less that generally makes sense.

Now it doesn’t.

A whole bunch of people are now unemployed – but are not looking for work because they are in lock-down or they are being paid JobKeeper to stay home. So what is the unemployment situation really?

I reckon the number to look at is the Employment to Population ratio. In recent times that has been quite high by Australian standards – slightly above 60%. Taking Gottliebsen’s numbers – specifically the 2.4 million figure – and playing around with ABS data I reckon the total employed number falls from around 13 million employed people in March to around 10.6 million employed people in April. The ratio drops from 62.6% to around 51%.

Looking at that drop in historical perspective is very ugly.

The figure at the top is the ABS data up until March 2020. The figure at the bottom includes my guesstimate.

Then being very naughty and looking at the long run relationship between the unemployment rate and the employment to population ratio I guesstimate that the “unemployment rate” for April is 11.8%. This number is very rough and ready (unfortunately my computer with my stats packages is at the office and under lock down).

To be clear – the ABS are going to come up with a very different number simply because they will be adjusting for a participation rate that is currently (very) biased due to government intervention. That shouldn’t be construed to be a criticism of the JobKeeper policy – but we should be aware that the unemployment figures coming out of the ABS for the next while will not be a true reflection of the actual state of unemployment because of methodological considerations that made good sense most of the time. This is just not one of those times.

If you do want to read criticisms of the JobKeeper policy, here is Peta Credlin writing yesterday in the Daily Telegraph. Simply magnificent.

The government’s second response was to double the dole for people who were suddenly losing their jobs to $550 per week, and marketing it as the new ‘Job Seeker’ payment. When that produced giant queues outside Centrelink, its third response was to introduce the flat-rate $750 a week ‘JobKeeper’ payment for businesses that kept their staff on the books provided they had lost 30 per cent or more of their turnover. … Consider a retail workplace with three full-time staff on (say) $1000 a week, and three casuals who work Saturday morning on (say) $150 a week. Revenue has collapsed and the business has temporarily closed but, because the owner hopes to reopen when the shutdown eases, all of them are now on JobKeeper. The three full-time staff are $250 a week worse off, but the three casuals are $600 a week better off. How is it fair that a full-time worker (probably an adult with family responsibilities) gets less while a Saturday casual (probably a student with few responsibilities) gets more? But it gets worse. The total wage bill has gone from $3,450 a week to $4500 a week. Not only that, but with the business generating zero income, the owner has had to find the $4500 a week to pay staff until the government reimburses sometime next month. Late last week, after a blast from the Prime Minister about not helping small business, the banks agreed to swiftly lend businesses in trouble the shortfall. But, facing perhaps months of compulsory closure and a highly uncertain future beyond that, many small businesses just don’t want more debt. Which is why, even though around 900,000 businesses registered for JobKeeper a few weeks back, only half have now taken it up. As some small businesses have said to me, even though their casuals are earning more now because of the generous flat rate of JobKeeper (and over two-thirds of casuals are in this boat), they’re refusing to do any more work for the extra (taxpayer) money. On top of the grievous unfairness of paying everyone a flat wage, there’s also the problem of rorting by businesses that can rearrange themselves to exploit any new payment. Take a business with several outlets that’s not much affected by the shutdown. It could concentrate most of its work in a few outlets and, depending on its legal structure, claim JobKeeper for the staff shifted from some outlets to others or deliberately downsize the business to fall under the threshold so that the taxpayer pays salaries for the next six months.