Posted on 1:34 pm, April 28, 2020 by currencylad

NSW State of Origin halfback Nathan Cleary is under investigation this afternoon by the NRL. The charge is chick magnetism with intent to crack on to one of his sister’s friends. Phil Gould wants a blanket ban.

2 Responses to Fussy Galore

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #3433171, posted on April 28, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Pisstake (literally).
    The chick in the foreground is drinking … a Corona!

  2. Legalise Sedition
    #3433180, posted on April 28, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    How dare he!

    He’s literally killing nurses, doctors, the obese and elderly!

