Hey, ABC – what’s the worst thing that could happen? A gay man defamed by the TVP, maliciously charged, corruptly prosecuted, secretly tried and falsely imprisoned in a supermax or something?



A rainbow installation in Warsaw’s Plac Zbawicela set on fire by demonstrators.

Catholic churches are being desecrated across France – and officials don’t know why.

Left-wing terrorists have no opposition in France, that’s why. Burn them in Poland and see what happens.