Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame

  1. Some History
    #3433196, posted on April 28, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    This is just the latest instalment. The WHO has a long history of inanity and self-serving folly.

    There is some good news of sorts.

    In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on the conduct of international global conferences and travel, the Bureaus elected by COP8 and MOP1, after consulting the host country, have decided that convening the Ninth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the WHO FCTC (COP9) and the Second Session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP2), scheduled for November 2020, is no longer possible.
    As a result, the Bureaus, in consultation with the host country and the Secretariat, decided during their Third Joint Meeting on 21 April 2020 to postpone the sessions of COP9 and MOP2 to the following dates:
    COP9: 8–13 November 2021; .
    MOP2: 15–17 November 2021.
    The meetings will convene on those dates in The Hague, Netherlands.

    https://www.who.int/fctc/mediacentre/news/2020/COP9-MOP2-postponed-nov-2021/en/

    The 18th World Conference on Tobacco or Health to be held in Dublin, Ireland, in March, 2021, still seems to be going ahead
    https://www.wctoh.org

    These are all 5-star-treatment events that attract about 2,000 delegates per event. Some explanation

    The major Tobacco Control (anti-tobacco) event is the WHO’s World Conference on Tobacco or Health (WCTH) which has been going since the late-1960s. This Conference is held every 4 years, sometimes 3 and differing host countries.

    In 2004 most countries signed on to the WHO’s [anti-tobacco] Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). This provided the opportunity to add another 5-star shindig to the WCTH. And so was born the Conference of the Parties to the FCTC (COP). The first COP was in 2006 and we’re now up to COP9. So that’s 9 conferences in 15 years.

    But it gets better. In 2018 the WHO introduced a new 5-star shindig – Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP), The first was held in 2018 and the second delayed to next year, 2021. Why is there a need for a MOP you might well ask? The arrogant, pompous morons that introduced the 5-star shindig, MOP, to tackle the illicit trade in tobacco are the very same arrogant, pompous morons that created the “problem” of the illicit trade in tobacco by aggressively pushing governments to impose eye-wateringly high extortionate taxes on tobacco, e.g., Australia. These morons were warned time and again that extremely high taxes on tobacco would be an invitation to an illicit trade. “No”, they said, “that’s just a myth peddled by the [evil] tobacco industry”. Well, these morons have created a thriving illicit trade in tobacco and they’ve rewarded themselves with another 5-star shindig for their deranged efforts.

    The WHO’s (and delegates) conduct on tobacco is an excellent study in flourishing groupthink. The COPs are secretive affairs; since 2014, the public and media have been banned. The more the groupthink is allowed to proceed unhindered, the more power-crazed and destructive it becomes and the more it rewards itself through 5-star expansion in its destructiveness.

    Big, fat, insatiable pigs at the trough.

  2. Some History
    #3433200, posted on April 28, 2020 at 2:10 pm

  3. John Smith101
    #3433221, posted on April 28, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Very interesting video.

    Interestingly, in the light of the 2020 corona-virus (Covid-19) pandemic, we have Event 201, a pandemic scenario and exercise conducted just months before the pandemic broke out in Wuhan, China, by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Host Pandemic Exercise and Livestream, Underscoring immediate need for global public-private cooperation to mitigate severe world-wide economic and societal impacts of pandemics, Business Wire, 16 October 2019
    From the article (paraphrased):
    The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, with the World Economic Forum
    and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will host Event 201, a multimedia
    global pandemic exercise on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York City.
    . . .
    The exercise underscores the need for global public-private cooperation to
    mitigate economic and societal impacts of severe pandemics.
    . . .
    Event 201, played by 15 leaders of businesses, governments, and public health,
    will illustrate realistic policy problems that must be addressed under
    pressure during a pandemic.
    . . .
    We’ve designed Event 201 to engage leaders in compelling ways to help them
    understand the decisions needed to prepare for and respond to biological
    threats.”

    Also worthy of note is what Judith Rodin, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, had written in Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development, Rockefeller Foundation & Global Business Network, p4, May 2010:

    The results of our first scenario planning exercise demonstrate a provocative and
    engaging exploration of the role of technology and the future of globalization.

    From the article, one of the Scenarios (Lockstep), pp18-25, is worth a read:

    In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain – originating from wild geese – was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months, the majority of them healthy young adults. The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.

    Ringing any bells? I suspect there is much more to this than we have been told.

  4. Roger
    #3433264, posted on April 28, 2020 at 3:09 pm

