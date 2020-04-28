Liberty Quote
Wages are not paid for labor expended, but for the achievements of labor, which differ widely in quality and quantity.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- old bloke on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- billie on Fussy Galore
- Roger on Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- MemoryFault on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Bear Necessities on Fussy Galore
- Frank on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- shatterzzz on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- shatterzzz on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Mr Rusty on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Howard Hill on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Mother Lode on The only way to be sure Joe won’t say something bizarre
- Infidel Tiger King on Experts as human shields
- H B Bear on Fussy Galore
- Professor Fred Lenin on They are laughing at you
- NoFixedAddress on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Howard Hill on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Rebel with cause on Fussy Galore
- Craig Sargent on They are laughing at you
- notafan on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- 1735099 on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame
- Fussy Galore
- Good
- They are laughing at you
- The only way to be sure Joe won’t say something bizarre
- Rupert Darwall on the road to recovery
- Covid-19 report from Latvia
- Critical commentary on Planet of the Humans + windwatch update
- Privacy – the difference between private and government
- Cowardly isolation policy will only work if it’s forever
- Flu hysteria is collapsing but tired Trump could still fall prey
- Reform, reform. My kingdom for reform.
- Holland invades Germany in bold overnight raid
- Really!
- COVID and loneliness
- Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Qantas renames travel classes
- And how much of YOUR money are you going to put in
- The media can get away with it because their audiences are desperate to believe what they are told
- Lots of recoveries raises lots of questions
- Attempts to limit distribution of Planet of the Humans
- Seems appropriate
- On Coase and COVID-19
- In the hands of idiots
- Sunday Forum: April 26, 2020
- Henderson v Wolfers on the lockdown
- A man in his 90s has died. Round up the usual beachgoers
- John Stuart Mill and the theory of value
- Virus naughty at the beach but miraculously placid in schools
- Just like Australia was when he was thrown out of office
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
This is just the latest instalment. The WHO has a long history of inanity and self-serving folly.
There is some good news of sorts.
In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on the conduct of international global conferences and travel, the Bureaus elected by COP8 and MOP1, after consulting the host country, have decided that convening the Ninth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the WHO FCTC (COP9) and the Second Session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP2), scheduled for November 2020, is no longer possible.
As a result, the Bureaus, in consultation with the host country and the Secretariat, decided during their Third Joint Meeting on 21 April 2020 to postpone the sessions of COP9 and MOP2 to the following dates:
COP9: 8–13 November 2021; .
MOP2: 15–17 November 2021.
The meetings will convene on those dates in The Hague, Netherlands.
https://www.who.int/fctc/mediacentre/news/2020/COP9-MOP2-postponed-nov-2021/en/
The 18th World Conference on Tobacco or Health to be held in Dublin, Ireland, in March, 2021, still seems to be going ahead
https://www.wctoh.org
These are all 5-star-treatment events that attract about 2,000 delegates per event. Some explanation
The major Tobacco Control (anti-tobacco) event is the WHO’s World Conference on Tobacco or Health (WCTH) which has been going since the late-1960s. This Conference is held every 4 years, sometimes 3 and differing host countries.
In 2004 most countries signed on to the WHO’s [anti-tobacco] Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). This provided the opportunity to add another 5-star shindig to the WCTH. And so was born the Conference of the Parties to the FCTC (COP). The first COP was in 2006 and we’re now up to COP9. So that’s 9 conferences in 15 years.
But it gets better. In 2018 the WHO introduced a new 5-star shindig – Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP), The first was held in 2018 and the second delayed to next year, 2021. Why is there a need for a MOP you might well ask? The arrogant, pompous morons that introduced the 5-star shindig, MOP, to tackle the illicit trade in tobacco are the very same arrogant, pompous morons that created the “problem” of the illicit trade in tobacco by aggressively pushing governments to impose eye-wateringly high extortionate taxes on tobacco, e.g., Australia. These morons were warned time and again that extremely high taxes on tobacco would be an invitation to an illicit trade. “No”, they said, “that’s just a myth peddled by the [evil] tobacco industry”. Well, these morons have created a thriving illicit trade in tobacco and they’ve rewarded themselves with another 5-star shindig for their deranged efforts.
The WHO’s (and delegates) conduct on tobacco is an excellent study in flourishing groupthink. The COPs are secretive affairs; since 2014, the public and media have been banned. The more the groupthink is allowed to proceed unhindered, the more power-crazed and destructive it becomes and the more it rewards itself through 5-star expansion in its destructiveness.
Big, fat, insatiable pigs at the trough.
Big, fat, insatiable pigs at the trough.
Big, fat, insatiable, bureaucratic pigs at the trough.
Very interesting video.
Interestingly, in the light of the 2020 corona-virus (Covid-19) pandemic, we have Event 201, a pandemic scenario and exercise conducted just months before the pandemic broke out in Wuhan, China, by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Host Pandemic Exercise and Livestream, Underscoring immediate need for global public-private cooperation to mitigate severe world-wide economic and societal impacts of pandemics, Business Wire, 16 October 2019
From the article (paraphrased):
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, with the World Economic Forum
and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will host Event 201, a multimedia
global pandemic exercise on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York City.
. . .
The exercise underscores the need for global public-private cooperation to
mitigate economic and societal impacts of severe pandemics.
. . .
Event 201, played by 15 leaders of businesses, governments, and public health,
will illustrate realistic policy problems that must be addressed under
pressure during a pandemic.
. . .
We’ve designed Event 201 to engage leaders in compelling ways to help them
understand the decisions needed to prepare for and respond to biological
threats.”
Also worthy of note is what Judith Rodin, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, had written in Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development, Rockefeller Foundation & Global Business Network, p4, May 2010:
The results of our first scenario planning exercise demonstrate a provocative and
engaging exploration of the role of technology and the future of globalization.
From the article, one of the Scenarios (Lockstep), pp18-25, is worth a read:
In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain – originating from wild geese – was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months, the majority of them healthy young adults. The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.
Ringing any bells? I suspect there is much more to this than we have been told.
Big, fat, insatiable pigs at the trough.
Big, fat, insatiable, bureaucratic pigs at the trough.
Big, fat, insatiable, bureaucratic, socialist pigs at the trough.