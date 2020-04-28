Potentially disastrous results if red/greens drive Roundup out of the market

From Ivan Kennedy, Sydney based Ag scientist and polymath, a warning.
- Despite recent sensational media reports, glyphosate in Roundup is probably the least toxic herbicide towards animals and is considered by global regulators, based on quality assured science as not carcinogenic – a conclusion supported by the Agricultural Health Study in USA, involving a survey of about 47,000 applicators and farmers over many years. Such epidemiological studies are important and should always be conducted by independent authorities.
- Glyophosphate and Roundup in particular has been a target for green activists who are opposed to GM crops that are are used in conjunction with Roundup. A significant research program has been dedicated to attempts to find any kind of illness that can be attributed to Glyophosphate. With reference to this dubious evidence the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) a branch of the World Health Organization (!) deemed glyphosate to be “probably carcinogenic to humans (Group 2A)”, a surprising decision that gave no quantitative weight to risk of exposure and it may have been meant to encourage further research on genotoxicity.
- IARC’s hazard-based classification contrasts with the more stringent risk-based, weight of evidence, approach used by all international regulatory agencies.
- IARC’s intention was to guide research on cancer and it has no legal competence to decide that glyphosate is carcinogenic. IARC should also bear some responsibility for subsequent bans on glyphosate in many countries that could increase exposures to more toxic chemicals.
