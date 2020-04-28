Rupert Darwall on the road to recovery

Posted on 7:57 am, April 28, 2020 by Rafe Champion

A major contribution hot off the press from Rupert Darwall, a major historian of warming alarmism and a significant economic policy analyst. On the imperative need to get  back to scientific and economic reality.

3 Responses to Rupert Darwall on the road to recovery

  1. nfw
    #3432893, posted on April 28, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Still being paid politicians and public servants aren’t interested in scientific and economic reality, they’re interested in feelings, how they continue control and the utterings of teenage girls. Isn’t that right Sissy Morrison? We know Albanese is too busy ensuring his bank account is okay to have any time for a comment. Why have an opposition?

  2. alan moran
    #3432910, posted on April 28, 2020 at 9:09 am

    And yet Martijn Wilder, the lobbyist that the Commonwealth Government has appointed to allocate the hand-outs to renewables, is advocating the opposite policy. In a never-let-a-crisis-go-to-waste approach, he is suggesting we accelerate funding to renewables, thereby assuming the policy role that would normally be ministerial.

  3. bemused
    #3432911, posted on April 28, 2020 at 9:09 am

    On the imperative need to get back to scientific and economic reality.

    Why do that when all that matters are:

