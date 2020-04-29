App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On

PETER Vickers will probably be only one of many in Australia’s loathsomely statist “business community” to demand the new dishonestly named “COVIDSafe” app should be compulsory. I won’t blockquote the report on his spectacularly stupid foray into social engineering because you need to read the whole account to get a true feel for the fanaticism that’s now out there. Vickers’ overwrought intervention is less a commentary than it is a clumsy commotion – like Big Bird escaping the clutches of Boris Karloff.

Two observations: first: the fact that the coronaphobic Ku-ring-gai Chamber of Commerce secretary argues – and I do mean, argues – that Greg Hunt “should have ordered Apple and Android to compulsorily download the app to all phones in Australia” tells us he is no property rights-conscious libertarian. (Nor is he a lawyer). Mr Hunt doesn’t own Apple and Android and he doesn’t own our phones.

If the aunt of the vicar has never touched liquor, watch out when she finds the Champagne.” If the aunt of the vicar has never touched liquor, watch out when she finds the Champagne.” – Rudyard Kipling



That’s important because – second observation – however irrational its author, a liberal defence of the doomed Vickers decree for north shore businesses is that they now have a policeable entitlement and state-encouraged means to choose who enters their properties. Why shouldn’t they make use of it? After all, if all customers have the app; and if the people found to have COVID-19 after testing or presenting for medical attention consent to their positive status being uploaded … then, yes, the waiter at the West Pymble pizza joint who served them two weeks ago (but who hasn’t keeled over and been treated in the mean time) might get a phone call from a “health official.” Thus would die out one branch of the Coronas (of Wuhan) family tree.

So why should businesses not make use of it? Well, the answer isn’t as straightforward as I’d like it to be. They can already apply dress codes, for example, or whether they’ll do business with those behaving ant-socially or affected by drugs or in an unkempt state or loitering. The answer is that such a demand is currently illegal. In other words, the only thing preventing business owners from applying an app-entry policy is the government. Once the ACTU and workplace health and safety fixers get involved, how long will a Federal government hold out? If an Albanese government were in office: zero seconds.

Every day we are learning the only thing standing between freedom and tyranny is mob-defiance (there has been little during this crisis), the law (absurdly manipulable and unanchored to constitutionality) and people power (all but one of the nation’s nine premiers have boosted their popularity according to NewsPoll). But I wrote “the only thing” – singular – didn’t I? I meant courage.