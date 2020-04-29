App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On

PETER Vickers will probably be only one of many in Australia’s loathsomely statist “business community” to demand the new dishonestly named “COVIDSafe” app should be compulsory. I won’t blockquote the report on his spectacularly stupid foray into social engineering because you need to read the whole account to get a true feel for the fanaticism that’s now out there. Vickers’ overwrought intervention is less a commentary than it is a clumsy commotion – like Big Bird escaping the clutches of Boris Karloff.
Two observations: first: the fact that the coronaphobic Ku-ring-gai Chamber of Commerce secretary argues – and I do mean, argues – that Greg Hunt “should have ordered Apple and Android to compulsorily download the app to all phones in Australia” tells us he is no property rights-conscious libertarian. (Nor is he a lawyer). Mr Hunt doesn’t own Apple and Android and he doesn’t own our phones.
That’s important because – second observation – however irrational its author, a liberal defence of the doomed Vickers decree for north shore businesses is that they now have a policeable entitlement and state-encouraged means to choose who enters their properties. Why shouldn’t they make use of it? After all, if all customers have the app; and if the people found to have COVID-19 after testing or presenting for medical attention consent to their positive status being uploaded … then, yes, the waiter at the West Pymble pizza joint who served them two weeks ago (but who hasn’t keeled over and been treated in the mean time) might get a phone call from a “health official.” Thus would die out one branch of the Coronas (of Wuhan) family tree.
So why should businesses not make use of it? Well, the answer isn’t as straightforward as I’d like it to be. They can already apply dress codes, for example, or whether they’ll do business with those behaving ant-socially or affected by drugs or in an unkempt state or loitering. The answer is that such a demand is currently illegal. In other words, the only thing preventing business owners from applying an app-entry policy is the government. Once the ACTU and workplace health and safety fixers get involved, how long will a Federal government hold out? If an Albanese government were in office: zero seconds.
Every day we are learning the only thing standing between freedom and tyranny is mob-defiance (there has been little during this crisis), the law (absurdly manipulable and unanchored to constitutionality) and people power (all but one of the nation’s nine premiers have boosted their popularity according to NewsPoll). But I wrote “the only thing” – singular – didn’t I? I meant courage.
There is not a politician or bureaucrat on the north side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge who will use the App. They know it can never be secure and it will turn up all kinds of ‘visits’ they don’t want the public or wives to know about.
I think we can be pretty confident that Peter Vickers is scared of the virus like a scared little child.
Why is it illegal? I can sort of guess why, but before I do my nana, what law is being broken by the demand “Health status, Citizen!”
I only have an old-fashioned flip phone, can just phone and text people and take very poor quality pictures. Crazy, I know – who would want a phone that only phones!
Still, how do I stand in the Brave New World. Am I now an untouchable, doomed forever to loiter outside shops waiting for charitable strangers to do my shopping for me?
Apart from anything else, it won’t work.
I won’t but I understand people desperate to get back to work doing so.
I’m at a loss as to why a local retail outlet has only one shop open.
Obviously none of the others are ‘essential services’ but provided people social distance why can’t they open.
It’s insane.
I suggest that fear of that mob-defiance is the real incentive for the “COVIDSafe app” and that the Covid-19 epidemic is just an opportunity not to be missed.
The implied premise of this application is that future outbreaks will not require lockdowns- that a national team of “investigators”, using the app and coercive powers, can trace back all the close contacts of each early identified case of infections and restrict the lockdown to those people and their close contacts in turn.
The idea is nonsense.
Apple would just refuse, they would rather their own solution, besides it doesn’t fit their “privacy” marketing. Not sure about google.
the law (absurdly manipulable and unanchored to constitutionality)
We shall see. The High Court granted emergency powers to the federal executive some years back. One would like to see that decision fleshed out a bit now, particularly as to how the edicts of the national cabinet and the powers exercised under the various public health acts can be squared with our human rights commitments, which are enshrined in the law and various international intruments. I fear, however, that the inadequacy of the constitution as far as protecting our liberties is concerned may in fact be our biggest problem.
I am aware that this app is being promoted as the tracing solution to best all others in government circles. The only thing stopping it becoming mandatory so far is the natural inability to alter the leviathan’s course in health agencies.
There are certainly shops that could open now but do not and one suspects this is because they would do little trade as a majority of potential shoppers have been panicked into staying indoors lest they catch the plague from thoughtless fellow citizens.
The fact that there are probably 10 times more people who have been already infected than found by testing and so could still be blissfully unaware that they are is not addressed by the government ‘rules’. Like most of these viruses it will no doubt mutate and return to infect the world on a regular seasonal basis. We learn to live with colds and the more dangerous flu outbreaks because we have no option. There is no cure and vaccines often do not work well so people get sick and some die each and every year. Why this one is so different that we have to destroy economies and create a police state has not been explained to date.
I read that there are people who actually believe that the COVIDSafe app will prevent them from being infected. Yes, prevent them from picking up the virus – having a piece of software on the phone will prevent the virus from infecting. The stupidity it hurts.
Today the COVIDSafe app, tomorrow the Social License app.
It’s remarkable- I guess if 5g can spread the virus it only stands to reason an app can prevent it. I’m not sure what happens if you have a 5G enabled phone but also have the app installed.
He is an accountant and insurance broker.
His business can run quite comfortably with zero human contact.
How about that?
I’ll bet that there are many people who think the app will warn them in real time if there’s someone nearby that has been exposed to the virus and which way they should run.
Perhaps the concept of Miasmas was correct and an App can kill a virus?
Medicine and Pharmacy has made huge advances in keeping dying people alive since the Germ Theory was advanced, yet they claim to have no idea of what causes the Common Cold, let alone how to cure it.
So what about those in our community that don’t have a smart phone or any mobile phone (think octogenarians). Somebody wrote words to the effect above that this is the beginning of the beginning in terms of government spying. Given I grumble at my phone when it rings I think I might just toss it into the WhuFlu bin.
I agree that many Aussies lack courage, but only because of the draconian way that the political class maintains their control over us. From massive fines (up to $1.1 million) for felling your own trees, to childish “double demerit” points that can see you banned from driving for a technical breach of their often-unreasonable rules, to instant fines for disobeying outrageous edicts demanding you place yourself under house arrest – the list goes on.
Too many Australians operate as if we are still living in a penal colony. One lot take it upon themselves to control the rest of us, using all and any means necessary. We’ve been disarmed, plundered, and bribed into obedience with the loot. And whenever that hasn’t been enough, there’s the propaganda stream straight from 1984, reminding us that war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.
I know a bloke in his late 70s who has a SmartPhone but has never used it. Probably not the only one.
The Government will do some bulk deal with the makers, oldsters turn up a the retail outlet and pick up their phone, get checked off the list via their CRN number and voila, no more excuses.
Winston, it’s “laws” versus rules at the moment, isn’t it? The Parliament is no longer in session.
We’re now living in a nation of rules.
That said, this from the report:
Absolutely.
They think it is an alarm system. I have no doubt about that.