Arky For Arky’s Sake

WITH so much of the heritage that really matters being thoughtlessly trashed these days – privacy, freedom of assembly, employment, democracy, parliament, fair trials…the Logies, it’s reassuring and nice to know that one dedicated man is working tirelessly to restore a signature gem of Western Civilisation. The man is our own Arky and the gem is a hitherto broken and battered Model A Ford. The story so far:

The day Arky motors down the driveway and takes the red terror for a run will be a memorable one in the long, storied history of the Open Forum – replete as those annals are with cultural milestones. 🙂

