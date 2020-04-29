Arky For Arky’s Sake

Posted on 7:48 pm, April 29, 2020 by currencylad

WITH so much of the heritage that really matters being thoughtlessly trashed these days – privacy, freedom of assembly, employment, democracy, parliament, fair trials…the Logies, it’s reassuring and nice to know that one dedicated man is working tirelessly to restore a signature gem of Western Civilisation. The man is our own Arky and the gem is a hitherto broken and battered Model A Ford. The story so far:

The day Arky motors down the driveway and takes the red terror for a run will be a memorable one in the long, storied history of the Open Forum – replete as those annals are with cultural milestones. 🙂

                              See all the videos from earlier stages of the restoration.

This entry was posted in History, Innovation. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Arky For Arky’s Sake

  1. Tel
    #3435075, posted on April 29, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    He’s good on the tools, are Arky. Quite a craftsman.

    In another few years the kids will be 3D printing their own model A and it won’t be the same.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.