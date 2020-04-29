Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator

Today we celebrate the 29th April 1770 when James Cook made his first landfall on mainland Australia at Botany Bay. This was on the first of his three great voyages . He was only a lieutenant in charge of the bark Endeavour and in 1772 he was promoted to captain to lead an expedition to get clear about the speculative existence of the Great Southern Continent by ‘prosecuting your discoveries as near to the South Pole as possible’. The third voyage was a quest to find a passage from the North Pacific to the North Atlantic (the ‘Northwest Passage’), to provide a shorter sea route between Britain and the Pacific. Cook was killed by islanders on a beach in Hawaii in the midst of the expedition. William Bligh commanded one of the three vessels on the journey.

Cook is often described as the son of a farm labourer but you find in a piece in the first edition of Quadrant that his father worked his way up to be farm manager. You can see see the Quadrant reference here. Look inside to see a summary of the contents. If you can access the archive of Quadrant on line there is a great story about Cooks career and his early experience on a Whitby collier. They were build to beach where there were no port facilities. He favoured that kind of ship for expeditions because he could land on beaches, as he had to do after he almost sank on the Barrier Reef.

He made his mark in the royal navy when he surveyed and mapped the entrance to the Saint Lawrence River during the siege of Quebec,. That feat is sometimes given major credit for the English victory when they stormed the heights while the French thought they were safe because the English had no charts to navigate the approaches.

The main aim of the first voyage was to enable astronomers to observe the famed “transit of Venus.”

This phenomenon is predictable – it usually occurs in pairs separated by eight years (the last one was in 2004). A pair of transits occurs every 121.5 years or 105.5 years in a 243 year cycle.

The transit of Venus is very important in the history of Australia. The main aim of Captain James Cook’s Endeavour voyage was to observe the transit of Venus from Tahiti in June, 1769. The transit observations were used to calculate the size of the solar system which assisted in nautical navigation.

Cook and the Endeavour crew contstructed a fortified observatory at Point Venus in Tahiti, from where Cook, naturalists Joseph Banks and Daniel Solander and the expedition’s astronomer, Charles Green, all observed the transit on June 3, 1769.

How they used the transit of Venus to calculate the distance between the earth and the sun.