Group of Eight unis to the rescue

Some two weeks ago there was an interesting piece in the Australian:
Almost 100 of Australia’s top university researchers, using a computer platform built for US intelligence, have spent two weeks analysing consequences of the monumental decision facing the nation: maintain restrictions and eradicate COVID-19, or ease them and let the disease run.
…
On Friday the experts, drawn from Group of Eight universities, finished a draft of the report, Roadmap to Recovery, which will be handed to Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy in 10 days. Operating anonymously — using pseudonyms such as quokka806, galah232 and fairywren279 so ideas are judged on merit, not who they came from — taskforce members have used “collaborative reasoning” techniques to map consequences of each option.
Because nothing creates more confidence in the public’s mind than a group of experts secretly advising government. So secret in fact that they don’t even trust each with their identities. Ironically the report – out today – calls for transparency. 112 academics are named at the end of the report – presumably they authors.
Not wanting to be overly judgemental – there is a large portion of the report that is redundant. It relates to decisions already made. So I went and had a look at the Preparing to Reopen chapter. These are the recommendations about re-opening the economy:
Businesses and Workplaces
- Recommendation: Create a national risk diagnostic tool with review criteria for businesses to review and self-assess their own shortage of resources, ability to reopen/reform, challenges and limitations in post COVID-19 situations.
- Recommendation: Develop a health tracking system and new hygiene standards to ensure reopening practices are safe for the workforce and public.
- Recommendation: Develop a staged approach to a return to work, taking account of geographic location, occupation/industry type, and characteristics of workers which might indicate high risk of serious infection.
- Recommendation: Diversify opportunities for new employment styles and extend the criteria for receipt of the JobKeeper allowance.
That particular chapter has heaps more on re-opening universities and schools.
The actual analysis underpinning the recommendations:
For those firms with cash reserves, the hibernation policy will work. However, firms without sufficient cash reserves will not have the ability to pivot to adapt to the changing business environment, nor pay the accountants and other business professionals required to develop business strategies (Sneader and Singhal, 2020). The advice of financial professionals with expertise in business strategy could be of assistance. Government could encourage and facilitate legal and financial advisory assistance for small and medium sized businesses at low cost, through subsidies to the service providers. The $100,000 cash flow support for small and medium businesses the Government has already implemented is an appropriate strategy to assist in this area. In addition, an exit strategy for firms with high risk of financial distress can be an important foundation for strategic renewal (Ren, Hu and Cui, 2019) as they free up committed resources and, therefore, contribute to the formation of new ventures (Carnahan, 2017).
Another important tool in helping businesses to recover are revenue contingent loans (RCL). This facility could, for example, be deployed to continue wage support as the JobKeeper scheme is wound down through the recovery period for firms not at risk of financial distress (Botterill, Chapman and Kelly, 2017). It can also be useful to consider strategies that have worked in the past. Following the Great Depression, the United States introduced Federal Government programs to provide employment and support businesses, such as the Reconstruction Finance Corporation that loaned or invested billions of dollars to rescue important parts of the economy.
The Corporation was able to push assistance beyond banks into local economies thus restoring confidence in the financial system (Vossmeyer, 2014), and has been used as a stabilisation agency and device to redirect the flow of capital investment to socially desirable enterprises such as small businesses (Sprinkel, 1952). In general Government needs to simplify, where possible, the process and complexity of supporting resources (such as business loans, grants, or other stimulus schemes) to increase the uptake and engagement of small businesses who have limited time dealing with operational issues.
Basic temperature testing can be implemented at public places to prepare for reopening. A health colour code – such as the system being used in China or a tracking app – such as the TraceTogether used in Singapore,7 can be used to slow the coronavirus spread and limit any further outbreak when the mass population attempts to return to work and mass gatherings.
Hand sanitizers at entry and egress points in business should be mandated and installed at minimal cost to ensure basic health standards.
Contactless service rules and maintenance of social distancing is required until reliable preventative vaccines or effective treatments are available at scale
Links between prevalence of medical condition, geographic area, and occupational type could be used to formulate a staged opening by area, or, if a geographically uniform reopening is undertaken, where medical resources might be needed. While observed prevalence of COVID-19 in a given area is clearly a relevant risk factor, other considerations are also important (Chomik, 2020). Workers with co-morbidities are probably more at risk of serious infection than older workers, and should be guided appropriately in returning to work. There is a significant fall in infections in men with no medical condition between the 70–74 age group compared to later age groups (Cumming et al., 2009). Pre-existing medical conditions appear to be present in almost all serious infections (Onder, 2020).
Many owner-operators do not take wages or salaries from their businesses, but instead rely on drawings or dividends for their income. Where evidence can be provided that these owner-operators are losing income from lost work opportunities, eligibility criteria for the JobKeeper allowance should be extended. Mass layoffs across a range of business and projections from the International Monetary Fund of unemployment of 8.9%, up from 5.2% in 2019, [15] signifies the need for redeployment of the labour force. This will also require many individuals to upskill or reskill in order to adapt to the new business landscape post COVID-19 restrictions. Many businesses around the world are already requiring staff to improve their skills to refocus in longer term preparations [16].
Retraining and upskilling programs could be geared towards providing a workforce able to deliver on building up national supply chains for health related essential goods with less reliance on international markets. International trade flows, however, should not be impeded with moves towards old protectionist trade policies.
Now – to be fair – that’s not nothing. But it’s not too helpful either. A lot of common sense, I suppose. But good to see that our elites are digging deep to assist.
Isn’t it easier to just jail journalists and facebook virtue signallers?
Wow, anonymous crap from still being paid academics who don’t know a thing about the real world. I love the way they know how to tell others who actually run businesses and investments, what to do although they have no real experience of it themselves as they put their hands out for taxpayer subsidised salaries. I see they aren’t suggesting taking pay cuts.
‘Tis just the sort of thing Sissy Morrison will lap up because it’s from anonymous “experts”.
No word about Peter Big Man Dutton and the AFPlod tracking down the shelf strippers I suppose? No doubt the Chinese embassy told him to back off.
How about hand sanitisers and temperature checking in Government buildings so the civil servants can get back to work ? This is the 5th week at home for some.
Just stop and get out of the way
– Stop sending out edicts and new regulations like “national risk diagnostic tool with review criteria ”
– Stop taxing us – refund on all GST paid/payable in FY2019-20, and company tax set to 0% for FY2019-20 and refund all provisional tax paid.
– Stop rates and all local and state government fees
.
What’s that I hear you say. “This could like shut down government?”
Well yes. Welcome to the club.
If the G-8 are so smart why have they just blown themselves up with Ch1nk money?
How quickly they forget. When we had the SARS scare, hand sanitisers were placed everywhere and then later we had reports that hand sanitisers could cause cancer. Now they should be used all the time? And what does ‘installed at minimal cost’ mean?
Also, what happened to the Queen’s English? There is no ‘z’ in sanitiser if you live in Australia.
1. Abolish all public transport. 2. Bring back Drive In Cinema.
Err, was there a single econmic historian among them? This might be the CW, but its effects were, to put it politely, contested:
Following the Great Depression, the United States introduced Federal Government programs to provide employment and support businesses, such as the Reconstruction Finance Corporation that loaned or invested billions of dollars to rescue important parts of the economy.
How about allow people to go camping, fishing, boating once again? Or just going for a drive? Lots of small localities and townships depend on such through traffic.
Lots of look at me stuff.
make everyone wear a hat
Tin foil or with corks?
The government is implementing this well researched programme of economic recovery ,submitted by 800 of our leading universities written by such eminent ecommunists as professors Galah ,Dingbat ,Vanker with LGBTYDRSEHF input by Fairy Wrenn and paid for with government money .
Professor Vanker said the institutions deserved more government funding for spending all this government money , borrowed from the Chinese to defeat the Chinese Bat Plague
A suggestion. Default on all Chinese loans as compensation for the Germ Warfare attack ? Good idea innit?
Sounds like lots of central planning for eventualities that no-one can know about or test without trial and error.
Surely the main point has to be to allow to allow markets to work efficiently? Maybe assist rebuilding of industry by abandoning renewable energy targets and return Australia to the low-cost energy advantages we used to have?
tin foil would be good
and
bark like a dog whenever you see your shadow
I love the way these folks suggest edicts for the rest of us, they all being B Ark potential at any rate
can you imagine what their little territories at universities are like?
@ Professor Lenin
You might be on to something. Given his commercial history (‘creditors are suckers’) I’d thought Trump might default on US debt. I thought he’d do so by inflation, but hasn’t, at least so far. I woulnd’t put it past either him or Morrison to try to tell us that a bit of inflation is a Good Thing, given the benefits it bestows on debtors.
Oh dear. Lots of words and silly jargon.
The idea that we should learn from the US in the 1930s is terrifying. The private sector was flattened by government rules and structures.
A far better example is West Germany which conjured up a miracle from 1948. This was done by dlshing regulations and cutting taxes. Overtime, for example, was tax free. The brains behind this was Ludwig Erhard. I’ve actually send a briefing paper to the UK government and the Industrial Strategy Council.
So I agree with Natural Instinct:
1.slash red tape and green tape
2. Cut corporation tax completely
3. Reduce income tax
4. Reduce payroll taxes
5. Abolish Fair Work Australia and award rates.
6. Reduce penalty rates for overtime but allow overtime to be tax free
7. Reduce electricity prices by half.
This would help make risk, investment and hard work more appealing.
There may also be a need for short term loans.