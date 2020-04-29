Group of Eight unis to the rescue

Some two weeks ago there was an interesting piece in the Australian:

On Friday the experts, drawn from Group of Eight universities, finished a draft of the report, Roadmap to Recovery, which will be handed to Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Medical ­Officer Brendan Murphy in 10 days. Operating anonymously — using pseudonyms such as quokka806, galah232 and fairywren279 so ideas are judged on merit, not who they came from — taskforce members have used “collaborative reasoning” techniques to map consequences of each option.

Almost 100 of Australia’s top university researchers, using a computer platform built for US intelligence, have spent two weeks analysing consequences of the monumental decision facing the nation: maintain restrictions and eradicate COVID-19, or ease them and let the disease run.

Because nothing creates more confidence in the public’s mind than a group of experts secretly advising government. So secret in fact that they don’t even trust each with their identities. Ironically the report – out today – calls for transparency. 112 academics are named at the end of the report – presumably they authors.

Not wanting to be overly judgemental – there is a large portion of the report that is redundant. It relates to decisions already made. So I went and had a look at the Preparing to Reopen chapter. These are the recommendations about re-opening the economy:

That particular chapter has heaps more on re-opening universities and schools.

The actual analysis underpinning the recommendations:

For those firms with cash reserves, the hibernation policy will work. However, firms without sufficient cash reserves will not have the ability to pivot to adapt to the changing business environment, nor pay the accountants and other business professionals required to develop business strategies (Sneader and Singhal, 2020). The advice of financial professionals with expertise in business strategy could be of assistance. Government could encourage and facilitate legal and financial advisory assistance for small and medium sized businesses at low cost, through subsidies to the service providers. The $100,000 cash flow support for small and medium businesses the Government has already implemented is an appropriate strategy to assist in this area. In addition, an exit strategy for firms with high risk of financial distress can be an important foundation for strategic renewal (Ren, Hu and Cui, 2019) as they free up committed resources and, therefore, contribute to the formation of new ventures (Carnahan, 2017).

Another important tool in helping businesses to recover are revenue contingent loans (RCL). This facility could, for example, be deployed to continue wage support as the JobKeeper scheme is wound down through the recovery period for firms not at risk of financial distress (Botterill, Chapman and Kelly, 2017). It can also be useful to consider strategies that have worked in the past. Following the Great Depression, the United States introduced Federal Government programs to provide employment and support businesses, such as the Reconstruction Finance Corporation that loaned or invested billions of dollars to rescue important parts of the economy.

The Corporation was able to push assistance beyond banks into local economies thus restoring confidence in the financial system (Vossmeyer, 2014), and has been used as a stabilisation agency and device to redirect the flow of capital investment to socially desirable enterprises such as small businesses (Sprinkel, 1952). In general Government needs to simplify, where possible, the process and complexity of supporting resources (such as business loans, grants, or other stimulus schemes) to increase the uptake and engagement of small businesses who have limited time dealing with operational issues.

Basic temperature testing can be implemented at public places to prepare for reopening. A health colour code – such as the system being used in China or a tracking app – such as the TraceTogether used in Singapore,7 can be used to slow the coronavirus spread and limit any further outbreak when the mass population attempts to return to work and mass gatherings.

Hand sanitizers at entry and egress points in business should be mandated and installed at minimal cost to ensure basic health standards.

Contactless service rules and maintenance of social distancing is required until reliable preventative vaccines or effective treatments are available at scale

Links between prevalence of medical condition, geographic area, and occupational type could be used to formulate a staged opening by area, or, if a geographically uniform reopening is undertaken, where medical resources might be needed. While observed prevalence of COVID-19 in a given area is clearly a relevant risk factor, other considerations are also important (Chomik, 2020). Workers with co-morbidities are probably more at risk of serious infection than older workers, and should be guided appropriately in returning to work. There is a significant fall in infections in men with no medical condition between the 70–74 age group compared to later age groups (Cumming et al., 2009). Pre-existing medical conditions appear to be present in almost all serious infections (Onder, 2020).

Many owner-operators do not take wages or salaries from their businesses, but instead rely on drawings or dividends for their income. Where evidence can be provided that these owner-operators are losing income from lost work opportunities, eligibility criteria for the JobKeeper allowance should be extended. Mass layoffs across a range of business and projections from the International Monetary Fund of unemployment of 8.9%, up from 5.2% in 2019, [15] signifies the need for redeployment of the labour force. This will also require many individuals to upskill or reskill in order to adapt to the new business landscape post COVID-19 restrictions. Many businesses around the world are already requiring staff to improve their skills to refocus in longer term preparations [16].

Retraining and upskilling programs could be geared towards providing a workforce able to deliver on building up national supply chains for health related essential goods with less reliance on international markets. International trade flows, however, should not be impeded with moves towards old protectionist trade policies.