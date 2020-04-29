Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender

Note that this is a deliberately mendacious analogy. The app cannot protect you from catching the virus.
“We are seeking the goodwill and support and participations of Australians to deal with the National health crisis. And the appeal is simply made on that basis. And as I said, downloading the app is like putting on sunscreen to go out into the sun.
“It gives us detection as a nation. It protects you, it protects your family, it protects your loved ones, it protects our health workers, and it protects your job, and the jobs of many others, because it enables us to move forward, and get the economy back on the track wanted to be on.”
More or less every single word above is a lie.
If this thing is so magical, where’s my free mobile phone then? The witch doctor’s apps. will remain ineffective if you have not got one and have no intention of cluttering your person with such a trinket.
Agree. Such a load of crock by Morrison. The uptake of this App will be a fizzer despite the first ‘you beaut’ couple of days. The Privacy Impact Assessment of this app on 24 April, raised privacy risks with 19 recommendations to be implemented. Enough said.