Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender

“We are seeking the goodwill and support and participations of Australians to deal with the National health crisis. And the appeal is simply made on that basis. And as I said, downloading the app is like putting on sunscreen to go out into the sun.

“It gives us detection as a nation. It protects you, it protects your family, it protects your loved ones, it protects our health workers, and it protects your job, and the jobs of many others, because it enables us to move forward, and get the economy back on the track wanted to be on.”