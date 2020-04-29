Liberty Quote
The intellectual deterioration of Peter Van Onselen is approaching the magnitude of a national calamity, like, say, the facelift of Paul Hogan, or the sex change of Christopher Pyne. Once a reputable historian, he is now a drooling oaf.— Bob Ellis
-
-
Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
Hello!
Morning all!
Quattro
Top tenny! It pays to lurk.
For those who missed this on the old open thread.
A little bit of political theatre, Queensland style.
My favourite story from today:
Pentagon to backfill money diverted to build border wall (28 Apr)
Bwahahaha! Trump to repay the Pentagon for building the Wall by reducing payments to feckless EUropeans? Double head explosion time for the Ice Cream Queen!
He hasn’t stopped there either.
Trump tells advisers U.S. should pull troops as Afghanistan COVID-19 outbreak looms (28 Apr)
That’s perfect: withdraw US troops from that poohole to save them from CCP virus! The MSM will have to turn themselves into snake karmasutra diagrams to oppose that idea.
Top 20
1st
On Our Selection Chapter Nineteen:
Now read on …
My questioned answered the covid 19 sufferers at nursing home were not sent to hospital . PCAs would not know how to care for infectious patients and would not be in PPE clothing to care.
One for C.L
The Nigella of woodworking.
😎
The Australian hates commentators pointing out we have a ponzi economy and Andrew Forrest is a CCP shill.
“Your comment is awaiting moderation” is now a prelude to it disappearing altogether.
The offending word was invisible, in the link.
The Australian’s “moderators” hate incisive skewering of their sacred cows.
Eleventy
Top Twenny
Here is some more sickening footage of some lunatic hooning around Toowoomba in an MX5. Call Crimestoppers if you can identify him. Makes Steve McQueen in Bullitt seem absolute Pussey:
Coronavirus: Health authorities to launch study into Auckland school cluster
14:04, Apr 29 2020
I like her style!
+1
Morning tony n
Why is the Queensland Premier having a flu shot in the open for the cameras?
What next, a televised pap smear?
Them’s always got plans for everyone else. Behavioural economists (Public Health social engineers). Sheeeshk!
Behavioural economist of the week
Pubs could limit Brits to three pints when the lockdown is lifted, a Government adviser has suggested.
Professor Eyal Winter suggested Brits were “starving” for pubs, and the Government would bring in a drink limit to help them stay safe.
… He suggested landlords could ration how much beer they serve to two or three pints. Customers would then be politely told to go home.
https://velvetgloveironfist.blogspot.com/2020/04/behavioural-economist-of-week.html
Check out this absolutely reckless overtaking manouvre. This idiot has no shame whatsoever putting other road user’s lives at risk & bragging about it by posting on Youtube:
Awaiting approval from Chink moderators for well over an hour now at Paywallian re Twiggy
Look again. She’s not.
Did you notice the timecode in the top right? 2017.
That was nothing, it was so slow I was bored watching it.
Just when you think the media can’t get any crazier, a forecast spell of slightly colder weather in Melbourne is being treated as a news event, nay, an impending apocalypse. Predicted minima of 7C, headline RUG UP-IT’S GOING TO GET EXTREME (Age).