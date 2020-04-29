Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020

Posted on 12:00 pm, April 29, 2020
29 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3434370, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Morning all!

  5. Mak Siccar
    #3434379, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Top tenny! It pays to lurk.

  6. A Lurker
    #3434381, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    For those who missed this on the old open thread.

    A little bit of political theatre, Queensland style.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3434382, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    My favourite story from today:

    Pentagon to backfill money diverted to build border wall (28 Apr)

    The Trump administration notified Congress this week that it will try to refill the money it took from Pentagon accounts to use to build the border wall by cutting European defense assistance. The move angered Democrats on Capitol Hill

    Bwahahaha! Trump to repay the Pentagon for building the Wall by reducing payments to feckless EUropeans? Double head explosion time for the Ice Cream Queen!

    He hasn’t stopped there either.

    Trump tells advisers U.S. should pull troops as Afghanistan COVID-19 outbreak looms (28 Apr)

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pushed his military and national security advisers in recent days to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan amid concerns about a major coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country, according to two current and one former senior U.S. officials.

    That’s perfect: withdraw US troops from that poohole to save them from CCP virus! The MSM will have to turn themselves into snake karmasutra diagrams to oppose that idea.

  10. johanna
    #3434388, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    On Our Selection Chapter Nineteen:

    On Our Selection
    Chapter XIX
    Nell and Ned
    Steele Rudd

    THAT HARVEST of two hundred bags of wheat was the turning-point in the history of our selection. Things somehow seemed to go better; and Dad’s faith was gradually justified—to some extent. We accumulated out-buildings and added two new rooms to the hut, and Dad was able to lend old Anderson five pounds in return for a promise to pay seven pounds ten shillings in six months’ time. We increased the stock, too, by degrees; and—crowning joy!—we got a horse or two you could ride to the township.

    With Nell and Ned we reckoned we had two saddle-horses—those were their names, Nell and Ned, a mare and a colt. Fine hacks they were, too! Anybody could ride them, they were so quiet. Dad reckoned Ned was the better of the two. He was well-bred, and had a pedigree and a gentle disposition, and a bald-face, and a bumble-foot, and a raw wither, and a sore back that gave him a habit of “flinching”—a habit that discounted his uselessness a great deal, because, when we were n’t at home, the women could n’t saddle him to run the cows in. Whenever he saw the saddle or heard the girth-buckles rattle he would start to flinch. Put the cloth on his back—folded or otherwise—and, no matter how smart you might be, it would be off before you could cover it with the saddle, and he would n’t have flicked it with his tail, or pulled it off with his teeth, or done anything to it. He just flinched—made the skin on his back—where there was any—quiver. Throw on the saddle without a cloth, and he would “give” in the middle like a broken rail—bend till his belly almost touched the ground, and remain bent till mounted; then he’d crawl off and gradually straighten up as he became used to you. Were you tender-hearted enough to feel compunction in sitting down hard on a six-year-old sore, or if you had an aversion to kicking the suffering brute with both heels and belting his hide with a yard or two of fencing-wire to get him to show signs of animation, you would dismount and walk—perhaps, weep. We always rode him right out, though.

    As a two-year-old Ned was Dad’s hope. Pointing proudly to the long-legged, big-headed, ugly moke mooching by the door, smelling the dust, he would say: “Be a fine horse in another year! Little sleepy-looking yet; that’s nothing!”

    “Stir him up a bit, till we see how he canters,” he said to Joe one day. And when Joe stirred him up—rattled a piece of rock on his jaw that nearly knocked his head off—Dad took after Joe and chased him through the potatoes, and out into the grass-paddock, and across towards Anderson’s; then returned and yarded the colt, and knocked a patch of skin off him with a rail because he would n’t stand in a corner till he looked at his eye. “Would n’t have anything happen to that colt for a fortune!” he said to himself. Then went away, forgetting to throw the rails down. Dave threw them down a couple of days after.

    We preferred Nell to Ned, but Dad always voted for the colt. “You can trust him; he’ll stand anywhere,” he used to say. Ned would! Once, when the grass-paddock was burning, he stood until he took fire. Then he stood while we hammered him with boughs to put the blaze out. It took a lot to frighten Ned. His presence of mind rarely deserted him. Once, though, he got a start. He was standing in the shade of a tree in the paddock when Dad went to catch him. He seemed to be watching Dad, but was n’t. He was asleep. “Well, old chap,” said Dad, “how are y’?” and proceeded to bridle him. Ned opened his mouth and received the bit as usual, only some of his tongue came out and stayed out. “Wot’s up w’ y’?” and Dad tried to poke it in with his finger, but it came out further, and some chewed grass dropped into his hand. Dad started to lead him then, or rather to pull him, and at the first tug he have the reins Ned woke with a snort and broke away. And when the other horses saw him looking at Dad with his tail cocked, and his head up, and the bridle-reins hanging, they went for their lives through the trees, and Blossom’s foal got staked.

    Now read on

  11. min
    #3434389, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    My questioned answered the covid 19 sufferers at nursing home were not sent to hospital . PCAs would not know how to care for infectious patients and would not be in PPE clothing to care.

  13. Infidel Tiger King
    #3434394, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    The Australian hates commentators pointing out we have a ponzi economy and Andrew Forrest is a CCP shill.

  14. Herodotus
    #3434399, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    “Your comment is awaiting moderation” is now a prelude to it disappearing altogether.
    The offending word was invisible, in the link.

  15. Herodotus
    #3434401, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    The Australian’s “moderators” hate incisive skewering of their sacred cows.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3434405, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Here is some more sickening footage of some lunatic hooning around Toowoomba in an MX5. Call Crimestoppers if you can identify him. Makes Steve McQueen in Bullitt seem absolute Pussey:

  20. C.L.
    #3434411, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    One for C.L

    The Nigella of woodworking.

    I like her style!

  21. C.L.
    #3434412, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    “areff
    #3434292, posted on April 29, 2020 at 10:53 am
    Cut Lizzie some slack. She never hurt anyone, wasgentle and very often interesting — and she was pecked to death with a callousness seldom seen outside a chook run. I hope she comes back. She’s missed.”

    +1

  23. C.L.
    #3434416, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Why is the Queensland Premier having a flu shot in the open for the cameras?
    What next, a televised pap smear?

  24. Some History
    #3434418, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Them’s always got plans for everyone else. Behavioural economists (Public Health social engineers). Sheeeshk!

    Behavioural economist of the week

    Pubs could limit Brits to three pints when the lockdown is lifted, a Government adviser has suggested.

    Professor Eyal Winter suggested Brits were “starving” for pubs, and the Government would bring in a drink limit to help them stay safe.

    … He suggested landlords could ration how much beer they serve to two or three pints. Customers would then be politely told to go home.

    https://velvetgloveironfist.blogspot.com/2020/04/behavioural-economist-of-week.html

  25. Rex Mango
    #3434419, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Check out this absolutely reckless overtaking manouvre. This idiot has no shame whatsoever putting other road user’s lives at risk & bragging about it by posting on Youtube:

  26. woolfe
    #3434420, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Awaiting approval from Chink moderators for well over an hour now at Paywallian re Twiggy

    Yea well when your business relies 100% on Xi approval you would say that.

  27. jupes
    #3434421, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Why is the Queensland Premier having a flu shot in the open for the cameras?

    Look again. She’s not.

  28. brennan
    #3434422, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3434405, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Here is some more sickening footage of some lunatic hooning around Toowoomba in an MX5. Call Crimestoppers if you can identify him. Makes Steve McQueen in Bullitt seem absolute Pussey:

    Did you notice the timecode in the top right? 2017.

    That was nothing, it was so slow I was bored watching it.

  29. cuckoo
    #3434423, posted on April 29, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Just when you think the media can’t get any crazier, a forecast spell of slightly colder weather in Melbourne is being treated as a news event, nay, an impending apocalypse. Predicted minima of 7C, headline RUG UP-IT’S GOING TO GET EXTREME (Age).

