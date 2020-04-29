Liberty Quote
The first shame is that we have allowed self-interested authorities to build their bloody empires; the second is that we do absolutely nothing to foil their thievery.— Professor Bunyip
-
Recent Comments
- calli on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Ed Case on “Our political class just needs to just get the hell out of the way”
- Infidel Tiger King on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Diogenes on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Tim Neilson on Good
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Ceres on Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Iampeter on Good
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Gavin R Putland on Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator
- Kneel on App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Geriatric Mayfly on Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- bespoke on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Diogenes on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- harrys on the boat on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- “Our political class just needs to just get the hell out of the way”
- Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender
- You’re on, Joe. Joe? JOE!
- Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator
- App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On
- Employment has just gone over a cliff
- Potentially disastrous results if red/greens drive Roundup out of the market
- David Bidstrup: Stick your app ScoMo.
- A cure that’s a) worse than the disease; and b) not even a cure
- Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame
- Fussy Galore
- Good
- They are laughing at you
- The only way to be sure Joe won’t say something bizarre
- Rupert Darwall on the road to recovery
- Covid-19 report from Latvia
- Critical commentary on Planet of the Humans + windwatch update
- Privacy – the difference between private and government
- Cowardly isolation policy will only work if it’s forever
- Flu hysteria is collapsing but tired Trump could still fall prey
- Reform, reform. My kingdom for reform.
- Holland invades Germany in bold overnight raid
- Really!
- COVID and loneliness
- Monday Forum: April 27, 2020
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Qantas renames travel classes
- And how much of YOUR money are you going to put in
- The media can get away with it because their audiences are desperate to believe what they are told
- Lots of recoveries raises lots of questions
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Pardon?
Makes more sense that way
Comment from youtube:
“Oh come on, GOP War Room, I dislike Joe Biden as much as anyone who supports President Trump, but this is total spin on your part. Biden AND Clinton are BOTH staring for the same amount of time as they wait for the signal to begin in their earpieces by whoever is hosting it.”
And there’s uncle Joe
He’s moving kinda slow
At the junction.
This is closer to reality than parody.
Why do Biden’s Basement Broadcasts remind of Wayne and Garth’s broadcasts from their basement? Except theirs were intentionally entertaining. Party Time! Excellent!