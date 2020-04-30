COVID19 or Cook 1770?

Who is Annaliese van Diemen?
Dr Annaliese van Diemen is the Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease). The Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) provides expert clinical and scientific advice and leadership on communicable and infectious disease public health issues.
According to the Victorian government her functions include:
leads the response to communicable disease incidents and emergencies
Sounds like a very important and responsible job. So, I imagine, she’d be the person making recommendations – if not actual decisions – on when to relax (Victorian) quarantine restrictions or send kids back to school.
In addition to all that, yesterday she found time to tweet:
Maybe she’s just a jealous descendant of that other explorer Anthony Van Diemen?
Isn’t she the blond bint on TV, doing her best Nurse Ratched impersonation? Whenever she’s on, Mrs. Cuckoo says “Why can’t she open her mouth when she speaks?”
That’s about the state of intellectual thought in Danistan. So dumb they have to be told to breathe.
Oh the irony, coming from someone called Van Diemen …
What a self-loathing tosser, typical for a Victorian public servant.
And what point is she trying to make? Moron SJW. No doubt she was triggered about the dynamite story.
The sooner the Victorian serfs ever work out that the government despises them, the sooner the guillotines can be put to good use. Get the word out #Karen.
Seems to be suffering from the terribly contagious disease called leftism.
It has been devastating whole nations since it first evolved in the 19thC.
#smallpoxblankets
Another severely educated idiot.
“Oh dont worry the proliferation of grievance studies in universities wont affect the wider curriculum”
/”conservatives” from 1960 onwards….
Send her to Tasmania, but do they deserve her?
Orders of magnitude in medicine:
1. Physicians that can do the work well
2. Physicians that can’t do the work well become professors
3. Physicians that can’t do the work at all become health department bureaucrats
One was an inanimate object, the other an explorer.
Is something in the water down there?
Our resident handwringers are all from VIC.
She is supposed to be in the business of looking after the many (noblesse oblige) not romancing the stone age and dramatizing porkies about the noble sauvage.
Oh, and one more point. Cook 1770 was a brief visit, a pit stop up north.
The colony was 1778, you know, First Fleet and all that.
Defund her remove all taxpayer funding from her and her assosciates ,that cures socialist bullshit.
*Speaking of Empires, hypocrite.
Invader from another land, creating terror…..what about “asylum seekers” circa 2000?
1788, surely?
I detect elevated Blood Pressure and increasing levels of fervour! This is dangerous. I prescribe immediate emergency musical therapy to relieve the stress.
(Does anybody know how to play the ‘Internationale?’)
@ Peter Finch- That truism is sadly accurate at ALL levels of Public Medicine, not just the Doctors.
Fake Chinese students?
Best response:
Now, you think in the current situation, if these were your qualifications:
That maybe, just maybe, intersectionalidiocy would not be your focus.
Those statements are mild compared to other statements ALP/Greens supporters say about Cook.
I must admit the Australia I grew up in is completely different to the Australia I meet on social media