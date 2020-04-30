COVID19 or Cook 1770?

Posted on 1:31 pm, April 30, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Who is Annaliese van Diemen?

Dr Annaliese van Diemen is the Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease). The Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) provides expert clinical and scientific advice and leadership on communicable and infectious disease public health issues.

According to the Victorian government her functions include:

leads the response to communicable disease incidents and emergencies

Sounds like a very important and responsible job. So, I imagine, she’d be the person making recommendations – if not actual decisions – on when to relax (Victorian) quarantine restrictions or send kids back to school.

In addition to all that, yesterday she found time to tweet:

 Seriously?

22 Responses to COVID19 or Cook 1770?

  1. cuckoo
    #3435941, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Maybe she’s just a jealous descendant of that other explorer Anthony Van Diemen?

  2. cuckoo
    #3435943, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Isn’t she the blond bint on TV, doing her best Nurse Ratched impersonation? Whenever she’s on, Mrs. Cuckoo says “Why can’t she open her mouth when she speaks?”

  3. Bronson
    #3435945, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    That’s about the state of intellectual thought in Danistan. So dumb they have to be told to breathe.

  4. Lee
    #3435956, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Oh the irony, coming from someone called Van Diemen …
    What a self-loathing tosser, typical for a Victorian public servant.

  5. nfw
    #3435960, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    And what point is she trying to make? Moron SJW. No doubt she was triggered about the dynamite story.

  6. Robber Baron
    #3435968, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    The sooner the Victorian serfs ever work out that the government despises them, the sooner the guillotines can be put to good use. Get the word out #Karen.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3435972, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Seems to be suffering from the terribly contagious disease called leftism.
    It has been devastating whole nations since it first evolved in the 19thC.
    #smallpoxblankets

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #3435975, posted on April 30, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Another severely educated idiot.

    “Oh dont worry the proliferation of grievance studies in universities wont affect the wider curriculum”

    /”conservatives” from 1960 onwards….

  9. Peter Finch, I'm Mad as Hell
    #3435977, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Send her to Tasmania, but do they deserve her?

  10. Peter Finch, I'm Mad as Hell
    #3435980, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Orders of magnitude in medicine:

    1. Physicians that can do the work well
    2. Physicians that can’t do the work well become professors
    3. Physicians that can’t do the work at all become health department bureaucrats

  11. egg_
    #3435982, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    One was an inanimate object, the other an explorer.

  12. egg_
    #3435985, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    typical for a Victorian public servant.

    Is something in the water down there?
    Our resident handwringers are all from VIC.

  13. Herodotus
    #3435991, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    She is supposed to be in the business of looking after the many (noblesse oblige) not romancing the stone age and dramatizing porkies about the noble sauvage.

  14. Herodotus
    #3435994, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Oh, and one more point. Cook 1770 was a brief visit, a pit stop up north.
    The colony was 1778, you know, First Fleet and all that.

  15. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3435997, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Defund her remove all taxpayer funding from her and her assosciates ,that cures socialist bullshit.

  16. egg_
    #3435999, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Dr van Diemen is a Fellow of the Australian Faculty of Public Health Medicine and the Royal* Australian College of General Practitioners.

    *Speaking of Empires, hypocrite.

  17. local oaf
    #3436001, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Invader from another land, creating terror…..what about “asylum seekers” circa 2000?

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3436003, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    The colony was 1778, you know, First Fleet and all that.

    1788, surely?

  19. Rex Anger
    #3436009, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    I detect elevated Blood Pressure and increasing levels of fervour! This is dangerous. I prescribe immediate emergency musical therapy to relieve the stress.

    (Does anybody know how to play the ‘Internationale?’)

    @ Peter Finch- That truism is sadly accurate at ALL levels of Public Medicine, not just the Doctors.

  20. liliana
    #3436010, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Sudden arrival of an invader from another land…..

    Fake Chinese students?

  21. duncanm
    #3436018, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Best response:

    Billy Swagspeare 2020
    @bswagspeare

    Replying to
    @annaliesevd
    Sure thing, Karen.

    Now, you think in the current situation, if these were your qualifications:

    Deputy CHO Victoria. Public Health Physician & General Practitioner. Politics & policy, feminism, evidence & equity

    That maybe, just maybe, intersectionalidiocy would not be your focus.

  22. Neil
    #3436028, posted on April 30, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Those statements are mild compared to other statements ALP/Greens supporters say about Cook.

    I must admit the Australia I grew up in is completely different to the Australia I meet on social media

