Prince Rodney’s Explosive Claim

SBS: 250 years since Captain Cook arrived in Australia, his legacy remains fraught.

One story that’s not in the history books is told by my great, great grandmother, Queen Emma of La Perouse. She was told by her elders that in 1770, Cook left casks of dynamite on the shore, rigged to blow up. It is a story that has been passed down by my family who has lived in that area since that day.” One story that’s not in the history books is told by my great, great grandmother, Queen Emma of La Perouse. She was told by her elders that in 1770, Cook left casks of dynamite on the shore, rigged to blow up. It is a story that has been passed down by my family who has lived in that area since that day.” – Rodney Kelly, one of a growing number of Cooma ‘descendants‘, shares a bullshit story



By the time “Queen” Emma Timbery was old enough to be told stories about Captain Cook, no Aborigines who remembered his landing were still alive. None who were there would have known what dynamite was. This is clearly an invented tale – which isn’t to say a historiographically uninteresting one, even if it has a nineteenth century provenance (itself unlikely). The purpose would have been twofold: to explain away the quick retreat of Cooma and his companion – whose militancy that day was not exactly redolent of a Wallace or a Washington, to be brutally honest – and to morally diminish one of the greatest, bravest men in history by pretending his gazettal of an entire continent was only made possible by foul, asymmetrical means.