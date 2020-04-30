Prince Rodney’s Explosive Claim

SBS: 250 years since Captain Cook arrived in Australia, his legacy remains fraught.
– Rodney Kelly, one of a growing number of Cooma ‘descendants‘, shares a bullshit story
By the time “Queen” Emma Timbery was old enough to be told stories about Captain Cook, no Aborigines who remembered his landing were still alive. None who were there would have known what dynamite was. This is clearly an invented tale – which isn’t to say a historiographically uninteresting one, even if it has a nineteenth century provenance (itself unlikely). The purpose would have been twofold: to explain away the quick retreat of Cooma and his companion – whose militancy that day was not exactly redolent of a Wallace or a Washington, to be brutally honest – and to morally diminish one of the greatest, bravest men in history by pretending his gazettal of an entire continent was only made possible by foul, asymmetrical means.
Tell Rod he’s dreaming.
And yet the Soialist Broadcasting Service dedicates a channel to these fairy tales.
Dynamite existed then?
Pascoe didn’t mention this?
I think this story should be given the widest possible circulation. Taught in schools even. Its obvious ridiculousness may help shine a light on other fantasies.
She was told by her elders that in 1770, Cook left casks of dynamite on the shore, rigged to blow up.
Yep, I remember that plan. It was thwarted by Aboriginal elders, Riggs and Murtaugh.
Dynamite existed then?
Pascoe didn’t mention this?
Thats an interesting point. They did not have Dynamite, but they had gun/cannon powder of course. Can you actually ‘rig’ gunpowder to blow at a later time?
Anyway, gunpowder would have been a very precious commodity for Cook back then. Too precious to waste on such a stupid idea.
And yet the Soialist Broadcasting Service dedicates a channel to these fairy tales.
Keith Windschuttle:
………At the same time as this schedule has been under way, the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies has been running its own project to commemorate Cook’s visit by launching a campaign for the repatriation of all Aboriginal items taken overseas by collectors since 1770. It has had strong support from the Australian’s Weekend Magazine, which in November published a long article by Australian lawyer and television celebrity Geoffrey Robertson, whose new book, Who Owns History? Elgin’s Loot and the Case for Returning Plundered Treasure, argues that all countries with artefacts plundered during previous periods of imperialism should return them. A back-up piece in the magazine by the Australian’s columnist Phillip Adams endorsed this appeal.
Robertson says the most notable Australian item held by the British Museum is the Gweagal Shield, which he wants returned to the Aboriginal clan it came from. Robertson’s story, taken from Aboriginal activists who have gone to the British Museum and publicly protested about its retention, is that it lies at the symbolic heart of Aboriginal resistance to British imperialism. The shield came from the very first contact between Cook’s men and the Gweagal clan of the Kurnell peninsula where Cook landed on April 29, 1770.
As Cook’s rowboats approached the shore, two Gweagal men threatened them with spears. Cook fired on them, wounding one, before they ran off, dropping their weapons and a wooden shield they carried. The shield had been shot through its centre with a bullet from Cook’s muskets. If this story is true, then the shield is indeed a powerful symbol of the clash between indigenous inhabitants and British usurpers.
Unfortunately for Robertson and Adams, the story is just another fabrication. As they would have found had they done even a little fact-checking, the “Gweagal” shield held by the British Museum did not come from Botany Bay in 1770. It came from an assortment of unlabelled objects found in the British Museum in 1978 and wrongly identified as being part of Joseph Banks’s Endeavour collection. It is made of red mangrove wood, a tree common to the northern Australian coastline but whose southern limit is the Richmond River in northern New South Wales. It must have belonged to a warrior in the tropics.
The shield picked up by Cook’s men was not made of wood but of bark, probably from a gum tree, like similar Botany Bay artefacts such as canoes and rooves on Aboriginal shelters. Moreover, paintings made of the shield when Banks returned to London depict an object distinctly different in shape and size from the one held by the British Museum.
There is no excuse for Robertson and Adams to be ignorant of this, since the slightest bit of research—reading and following up an article and footnotes on Wikipedia—would have told them that all the above had been made public by the British Museum in 2018. In response to persistent protests by Gweagal activist Rodney Kelly, the museum commissioned a panel of researchers to examine the shield’s provenance and stage a specialist workshop on its history. The outcome was two papers published in Australian Historical Studies (Vol 49, No 1, 2018) by Nicholas Thomas (Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology) and by Maria Nugent (Australian National University) and Gaye Sculthorpe (British Museum), which provide the evidence I have cited here.
Two other sources that would also have raised questions about the story are the journals of Cook and Banks themselves, both readily available online. When the English first landed at Botany Bay they were certainly threatened with weapons (fishing spears) by two local men who signalled Cook’s rowboats to be gone. But Cook did not fire a bullet at them and no bullet went through any shield. Cook’s muskets were loaded with what he called “small shott” or birdshot, which could puncture a man’s skin but not wound him severely. Cook fired at the pair from forty metres away to warn them off, not to kill or even hurt them. He first fired a warning shot above their heads. When this had no effect, he aimed a second shot at the older man. Banks recorded: “It struck him on the legs but he minded it very little so another was immediately fird at him; on this he ran up to the house about 100 yards distant and soon returnd with a shield.” “Soon after,” Cook wrote, “they both made off.”
Banks examined the shield they left behind, and his own description of it should have told everyone who has written about it since that the bullet-hole theory was wrong. He said it had:
an oblong shape about 3 feet long and 1½ broad made of the bark of a tree; this he left behind when he ran away and we found upon taking it up that it plainly had been piercd through with a single pointed lance near the center.
In other words, the hole was either made by the shield’s owner or by an Aboriginal opponent, not Cook or his crew. As a historical symbol it represents nothing more than a relatively harmless incident between Aborigines and British that was their only hostile exchange during all of Cook’s sojourn at Botany Bay.
Will any of these facts matter during the coming commemorations? The left-wing media can be relied upon to ignore them but I hope the more respectable press will do a better job of fact-checking than their competitors.
https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2020/01/just-another-fabrication/
She was told by her elders that in 1770, Cook left casks of dynamite on the shore, rigged to blow up.
Yep, I remember that plan. It was thwarted by Aboriginal elders, Riggs and Murtaugh.
Cook left the dynamite wrapped around the base of one of the indigenous flushing toilets. Riggs and Murtagh had to dive from the toilet into a kevlar covered bath they had set up in the house.
Dynamite existed then?
Cook stole the dynamite from the aborigines.
Then in 1867 Nobel got hold of some and pretended to have invented it.
Just another sad chapter in the history of atrocities against indigenous Australians.
As if dynamite not being invented for another 90 years doesn’t raise cause of doubt, how about an exploration vessel being able to rig a black power booby trap with the technology of the day? Not to mention the reason of why Cook might want to blow up random aborigines and waste powder when he was leaving the area anyway.
Not of course mentioning the horror stories journaled by various early English observers of the absolute brutality of Aboriginal men toward Aboriginal women.
Oh wait, that continues to this very day.
I wonder what age ‘Queen Ema’ was when she died!
Did the Swede Alfred Nobel have a part to play in Cook’s voyage? If so, hold the presses as Rodney has a world exclusive scoop.
I think ‘Prince’ Rodney’s education and knowledge of history leaves something to be desired.
One can only assume that there are no standards at SBS News when it comes to putting ‘indigenous’ claims up on its website, or the millennials there are just as vacant between the ears as the Prince.
Casks of dynamite? So it is really the Jimmy Cook Awards the Swedes hand out (the Norwegian crap doesn’t count) and not the Nobel Awards?
I think this has been misconstrued. It’s the Indigs that left the casks of dynamite. Cook only knew about black powder; however, the Indigs invented dynamite well before Alfred Nobel and tried to use it to kill the invaders. Unfortunately, the electronic detonators failed to activate because it was a cloudy/rainy day and the solar panels had failed to charge the Li-Ion batteries.
Incidentally,what evidence do we have that Rodney and Emma are aborigines?
The High Court will need to sort this one out.
Since when did dynamite come in “casks”. I thought casks always contained a liquid of some sort.
…the dynamite was wrapped in Wu-Flu COVID-19 infested blankets
Since when did dynamite come in “casks”. I thought casks always contained a liquid of some sort.
You’re absolutely correct, Candy. It was liquid dynamite.
Cook left the dynamite wrapped around the base of one of the indigenous flushing toilets. Riggs and Murtagh had to dive from the toilet into a kevlar covered bath they had set up in the house.
… trying to ensure as little damage to their red nappies as possible.
So did they cut the red wire or the green one?
you have to question what role Rupert Murdoch played in this, in 1770
what does he know and when did he know it?
*what fantasies these people subscribe to, and to what aim?
what’s the benefit of creating and socialising bullshyte like this?
that they are eternal victims?
doomed to wander the continent search for the nirvana of their dreamtime? (cough, cough)
what a crap life to have and to condemn others to .. very sad really
If these haters are going to tell a lie they should at least make it believable. Quite apart from the question of Cook’s motivation for such an act there is the question of dynamite not being invented almost 100 years later.
It reminds me of the long running broohaha that occurred many years ago over whether a bridge should be built to Hindmarsh Island in South Australia to facilitate further development on the island. An Aboriginal group made claims that the proposal should be rejected because the island was connected to cultural “secret women’s business” a claim refuted by a Royal Commission which declared it a fabrication and hoax, as well as some female members of the Aboriginal tribe in question.
It did not stop it being used by the Left though and a federal Labor government stepped into the fray to stop the development. A key part of the claim about “secret women’s business” was that parts of the island’s “shape and that of the surrounding wetlands resembled female reproductive anatomy when viewed from the air. ” The fact that Aboriginal tribes lacked the ability to fly was not seen as an impediment to the left who pursued it relentlessly.
Rodney Kelly doesn’t seem to be all that bright:
Rodney, no-one has ever claimed that Cook circumnavigated Australia (well, ScoMo sort of did but then he corrected the error according to Rodney’s ABC). A circumnavigation by the Endeavour replica isn’t aimed at repeating a fictional voyage – it’s an opportunity for Australians to gain some understanding about how difficult a voyage from the UK to Australia would be in such a vessel.
As others have so elegantly pointed out, dynamite wasn’t invented for another 90 years or so.
He’s quite within his rights to believe what he believes, but once he mentions it in public claiming it as fact, it’s worthy to scrutinise his claims for fact and truth. He’s found lacking in that area.
The problem with legends that haven’t been written down from first had observers is that “facts” change as they are passed from person-to-person. Which means they are no longer facts.
Martindu Riggs and Rogarra Murtaugh. Respect.
The fact that Aboriginal tribes lacked the ability to fly was not seen as an impediment to the left who pursued it relentlessly.
Bruce Pascoe is probably working on some world-shattering revelations about that as we speak.
It says heaps about SBS that they would actually disseminate such obvious falsehoods.
But being so left wing as they are, it doesn’t surprise me in the least that they would trash a white explorer.