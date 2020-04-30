This is about a post at Powerline titled JOE BIDEN AND ME which actually is really about John Hinderaker, one of the four at Powerline and his interview on The Outsiders last Sunday.

I mention it because if you don’t already go to Powerline at least once a day you are missing out. Same for The Outsiders, of course, but I hardly need to mention that here. The reason for his post is explained below:

On my appearance Saturday night, I discussed the coronavirus and the U.S. political scene. At the end of my segment, I was talking about the presidential election and, having made a couple of preliminary observations, was coming to my main point when the show had to go to a break. After the show, the principal host emailed me to say thanks and added that they had been besieged with phone calls and tweets complaining that they had cut me off as I was about to make a big point. Shortly thereafter, I got an email from a woman in Sydney who had tracked down my email address and wanted to know what I had intended to say. I told her. So now the plan is for me to appear again on next weekend’s show, and begin the segment by recapping the “controversy” and giving me an opportunity to complete my last answer, and move on from there.

You can watch the video of his appearance at the link. His final line is “Television, like most things, seems to be more fun when it’s Australian”. Since the only television I watch is Bolt and The Outsiders, from that perhaps small sample I could not agree more.