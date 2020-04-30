The presumption must always be in favour of individual rights and personal freedom

This was posted at the Societies for the History of Economics website a couple of weeks back.
Of course, with the spread of the COVID virus, I have been thinking of the libertarian arguments of the constraints of government on liberty. But now the constraint on liberty is not from the government but from nature where one’s individual actions can harm others. I would assume that for a responsible libertarian, they would recognize their behavior affects the liberty (health) of another, and change their behavior. Besides having rights, liberty also means individual responsibility to protect the liberty of others from one’s actions. But what if individuals don’t and add to the tragedy of the commons?
If one believes ecological economists, individual constraints are going to increase with global warming. It is only by acting collectively to control global warming that we will be able to protect personal liberty from the constraints that nature will force on us. The point I’m getting at is that besides demanding rights, individuals need to act responsibly. If not, then collective action needs to step in to protect the common good. The libertarian argument for me has only made sense if individuals besides demanding rights are also willing to respect and act to protect the rights of others. If not, you get too many tragedies of the commons.
I am sorry to be buying back into this exchange of views after so long, but in editing something today I came across a passage in John Stuart Mill from his On Liberty. These are the first two paragraphs of Chapter V, “Applications”, which I believe discusses the point made in this earlier post.
The principles asserted in these pages must be more generally admitted as the basis for discussion of details, before a consistent application of them to all the various departments of government and morals can be attempted with any prospect of advantage. The few observations I propose to make on questions of detail, are designed to illustrate the principles, rather than to follow them out to their consequences. I offer, not so much applications, as specimens of application; which may serve to bring into greater clearness the meaning and limits of the two maxims which together form the entire doctrine of this Essay, and to assist the judgment in holding the balance between them, in the cases where it appears doubtful which of them is applicable to the case.
The maxims are, first, that the individual is not accountable to society for his actions, in so far as these concern the interests of no person but himself. Advice, instruction, persuasion, and avoidance by other people if thought necessary by them for their own good, are the only measures by which society can justifiably express its dislike or disapprobation of his conduct. Secondly, that for such actions as are prejudicial to the interests of others, the individual is accountable and may be subjected either to social or to legal punishments, if society is of opinion that the one or the other is requisite for its protection.
If, during a pandemic, wandering down the street in the middle of the day, going shopping, or showing up at a cafe with friends, is deemed to be “prejudicial to the interests of others, the individual is accountable” then our individual rights may in such circumstances be abridged. Being restated was what John Stuart Mill had already made clear in 1859. With this found not just in Mill, but in his On Liberty, then it is hard to argue this undefined belief system he described as “libertarian”, whatever this may in reality be, is opposed to communal action of this kind on principle. Even so, the presumption must be in favour of individual rights and personal freedom. At the beginning when this virus had only begun to have an effect on individuals and our communities, no one had any clear idea of the extent of the problem we were dealing with. Now that the smoke is clearing, and we have become aware of how much of an exaggerated concern there originally was, the issue must surely have become not whether but how soon the restrictions that have been placed on society ought to be lifted. That too would be consistent with the arguments made by Mill, whose argument must be the terms in which these issues are discussed if we are to continue to live in a free society.
I guess the most important point for liberal political economy to communicate is that nowhere in the history of the doctrine does the tradition deny that human conflict is an ever present reality and that it can undermine the ability to the liberal society to function properly to encourage productive specialization and engender peaceful social cooperation through exchange. Conflict and strife are real. Actions prejudicial to the interest of others take place and must be dealt with. The question is always, who is best to deal with them and what does dealing with them entail. For the liberal, civil society (including commerce) is a more powerful instrument for resolving conflicts and promoting cooperation than the state. Again, as the Mill quotes show, the argument is not a closed door, but a maxim and that maxim demands that the burden of proof in the argument always falls on those who want to shift that balance and rely more on state coercion to achieve the common good, rather than human sociability through the voluntary adoptions of norms of interaction that ameliorate those potentially harmful actions.
A pandemic is a public health issue, the harms are real and significant, but the source of our salvation and improvement will be seen in the voluntary and nimble adaptation and adjustments in social interaction (in personal behavior, and in the ordinary business of life) that reduce spread; creative and clever scientists discovering new drugs to address the symptoms and ultimately hopefully a vaccine to eradicate a novel virus; in Dr and Nurses and other medical professionals on the spot applying their great skill and compassion to care for ill patients and discovering better protocols and medical treatments to prevent the ill from becoming critically ill; and actors in civil society engaged in a variety of acts of charity to aid the most vulnerable among us to see better days. We must be willing to ask ourselves what it means to live in a robust and resilient self-governing democratic society even when stress tested in the extreme. To me this is our opportunity to reaffirm the liberal principles of just conduct and political economy, not to abandon them.
We have to make sure we are not precluding through public policy the creative energies of a free society to solve these most pressing and voluminous set of problems that has unfortunately come to define our present and will no doubt influence our future. Our hope, as it always is, is found in the innovative spirit of free human beings in the public, private and independent sectors.
In my judgment, the presumption is displaced, at least for the time-being: few of the public health measures imposed by government are disproportionate or not directed fairly at preventing transmission of the disease. We’ve had an extraordinarily mild public health experience so far; quite what people would be saying if they read more Spanish or Italian commentaries, I wonder.
(The ‘economic’ measures – preventing eviction, supplementing the dole, suspending credit enforcement – are more objectionable.)