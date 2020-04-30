Tradition: America’s death toll king blames the Jews

Posted on 8:55 am, April 30, 2020 by currencylad
8 Responses to Tradition: America’s death toll king blames the Jews

  1. Nick
    #3435550, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:09 am

    That comparison tweet is a keeper. How shameful. Even worse if Mueslis are sharing food or utensils. Far more dangerous than a funeral.

  2. Roger W
    #3435556, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:13 am

    What else does anyone expect from the Democrats, or the Left in general.
    There is a reason why the most famous anti-semite was a National Socialist:
    “Lenin was the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and that the difference between communism and the Hitler faith was very slight.”
    (Joseph Goebbels, as quoted in The New York Times, “HITLERITE RIOT IN BERLIN: Beer Glasses Fly When Speaker Compares Hitler and Lenin,” (Nov. 28, 1925) p. 4.)

  3. Chris M
    #3435562, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Remind me please, which of these is the group that acts like angry mental toddlers and blows stuff up?

  4. Pyrmonter
    #3435569, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Context of the latter tweet was a funeral at which social distancing wasn’t observed.

    The Commentary crew roast de Blasio, though I thought Podhoretz went a little far suggesting the NYPD were somehow to blame for not restricting entry once the funeral became crowded: https://www.commentarymagazine.com/noah-rothman/dizzonner/

  5. H B Bear
    #3435577, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:32 am

    They can’t help themselves.

    This would be a good time to remind people of the outstanding contribution of Muzzies to the scientific canon. No doubt this will continue through the civid-19 plague.

  6. Rossini
    #3435586, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:36 am

    The dues support the Democrats ??????

  7. Mak Siccar
    #3435601, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:48 am

    What a despicable piece of dog excrement.

  8. Chris M
    #3435603, posted on April 30, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Yes exactly Rossini. Juice are apparently so smart they will literally vote for and donate to the party that disarms and herds them into camps, for their protection of course.

    Also curious how Catallaxy didn’t censor the headline?

