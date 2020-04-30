Win Like Flynn

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday rebuffed accusations by President Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, that F.B.I. agents and federal prosecutors engaged in misconduct in his criminal case, delivering a comprehensive rebuke to his 11th-hour claims.

The 92-page ruling by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan also effectively ended Mr. Flynn’s hopes that the judge would toss his conviction as prosecutors consider whether to ask for prison time for Mr. Flynn. It was also a blow to supporters of Mr. Flynn, who have amplified a false narrative that he was framed in a plot by the so-called deep state to sabotage Mr. Trump…

In an exhaustive decision, Judge Sullivan doused the incendiary claims of Mr. Flynn’s lawyers, who were led by Sidney Powell … Ms. Powell began representing Mr. Flynn in June, gambling on a risky legal strategy, and requesting dozens of pieces of information from the government that she said would exonerate her client…

Crazed: Sullivan pointed at the US flag as he falsely accused Flynn of selling out his country

Among other things, Ms. Powell asked for material that appeared to be based on claims about the Russia investigation that have circulated in the conservative media without evidence to back them up. For example, she suggested that a former top F.B.I. official, Andrew G. McCabe, declared that the bureau would go after Mr. Flynn and then Mr. Trump. (Prosecutors said they had disproved the allegation, which an agent called “ludicrous.”)

One by one, Judge Sullivan rejected her assertions.

For instance, she wrote that the government suppressed evidence favorable to Mr. Flynn related to agents’ questioning of him. “High-ranking F.B.I. officials orchestrated an ambush interview,” Mr. Flynn’s lawyers wrote in court documents, saying they were “trapping him into making false statements they could allege as false.”

Judge Sullivan dismissed that accusation …