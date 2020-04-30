Win Like Flynn

Coup, not coronavirus, was always the true threat to America
FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn ‘to get him to lie’ and ‘get him fired,’ notes show.
Explosive new internal FBI documents unsealed Wednesday show that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing then-national security adviser Michael Flynn in the White House in January 2017 — and openly indicated that their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”
The handwritten notes — written by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap after a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Fox News is told — further suggested that agents planned to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” and catch him in a lie.
The Logan Act is an obscure statute that has never been used in a criminal prosecution; enacted in 1799, it was intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States abroad in an era before telephones.
In addition to proving the corruption of the FBI’s top leaders – including the already disgraced James Comey – the unsealed documents expose the malice and incompetence of the New York Times and federal judge Emmet G. Sullivan respectively. The Times in December, 2019:
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday rebuffed accusations by President Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, that F.B.I. agents and federal prosecutors engaged in misconduct in his criminal case, delivering a comprehensive rebuke to his 11th-hour claims.
The 92-page ruling by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan also effectively ended Mr. Flynn’s hopes that the judge would toss his conviction as prosecutors consider whether to ask for prison time for Mr. Flynn. It was also a blow to supporters of Mr. Flynn, who have amplified a false narrative that he was framed in a plot by the so-called deep state to sabotage Mr. Trump…
In an exhaustive decision, Judge Sullivan doused the incendiary claims of Mr. Flynn’s lawyers, who were led by Sidney Powell … Ms. Powell began representing Mr. Flynn in June, gambling on a risky legal strategy, and requesting dozens of pieces of information from the government that she said would exonerate her client…
Crazed: Sullivan pointed at the US flag as he falsely accused Flynn of selling out his country
Among other things, Ms. Powell asked for material that appeared to be based on claims about the Russia investigation that have circulated in the conservative media without evidence to back them up. For example, she suggested that a former top F.B.I. official, Andrew G. McCabe, declared that the bureau would go after Mr. Flynn and then Mr. Trump. (Prosecutors said they had disproved the allegation, which an agent called “ludicrous.”)
One by one, Judge Sullivan rejected her assertions.
For instance, she wrote that the government suppressed evidence favorable to Mr. Flynn related to agents’ questioning of him. “High-ranking F.B.I. officials orchestrated an ambush interview,” Mr. Flynn’s lawyers wrote in court documents, saying they were “trapping him into making false statements they could allege as false.”
Judge Sullivan dismissed that accusation …
The “so-called deep state,” as the NYT calls it, just got pantsed by Sidney Powell; it means General Flynn will be exonerated. President Trump should be forgiven for describing Comey and his bent associates at the Bureau as “human scum” last week – for the understatement. The only hope for those who committed the biggest political crime in US history is for Joe Biden to win the election in November.
The trouble is Emmet Sullivan is a lefty. Very hard for lefties to overcome their allegiance and do the right thing. On the evidence the case should go Flynn’s way, but that might mean taking it right through to SCOTUS. Very expensive, very exhausting, and exactly what the Left likes to do to people – eg. Ridd, Folau, Stone and many others.
Obviously a scam, but writing it down in your notes has to be the funniest thing ever.
What’s needed is a Presidential pardon, and then appoint Flynn as head of the FBI.
Where are the prosecution’s?