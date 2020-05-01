Cian Hussey: Guardian Australia Reporting On Green Tape Inaccurate And Misleading

In an article today, the Guardian Australia outline a flawed critique of the Institute of Public Affairs’ latest research report The Growth and Complexity of Environmental Regulation.

The report is based on a quantitative analysis of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 conducted using RegData. RegData is a method of counting the number of regulatory restrictions in a body of legislation. It was developed by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in the United States, and together with researchers from RMIT University and the IPA was expanded to include a count of Australian regulations at the state and federal level.

The Guardian put forward two main criticisms of RegData, which the report uses to demonstrate that since the year 2000 there has been a 445 per cent increase in environmental regulation enabled by Australia’s primary environmental legislation.

The first is that RegData does not capture the efficiency or effect of regulations. This is a misrepresentation of what RegData was designed to do. As the IPA explained to The Guardian when contacted for comment: “RegData isn’t designed to measure the effectiveness of regulations, and doesn’t claim to be – it’s designed as a measurement tool to count them. We make no claim about the effectiveness of regulation based on RegData, we simply note that there are so many of them that they become difficult and costly to comply with.”

This was also explained to The Guardian in an email from Patrick McLaughlin, the creator of RegData. He said: “RegData is a way to measure, like a scale. When you step on a scale, you get a number. That number doesn’t necessarily differentiate muscle, fat, and bone. But it’s a very useful number nonetheless.”

The second criticism is that RegData is a “political project” that is “ideologically driven”. As the IPA explained in the email response to The Guardian, this is completely untrue. RegData is simply a dataset that provides a consistent and objective count of regulations – the dataset does not make a claim about anything, it is simply a tool to allow for more accurate research into the effects of regulations.

This criticism demonstrates that The Guardian does not understand how RegData works and what it is designed to do. By combining RegData with other datasets, such as employment statistics and GDP figures, researchers can quantify the effect of regulation on the economy. Contrary to claims in the article that RegData caters to “a neoliberal, anti-regulatory ideology”, it has been used in research from left-leaning think tank the Brookings Institution to claim that increased regulations have not had an adverse effect on productivity.

A technology that can be used by all sides of politics is clearly neither a “political project” or “ideologically driven”.

The Guardian article also fails to mention that RegData has been used in countless academic articles published in respected journals, such as The Quarterly Journal of Economics (the oldest professional journal of economics in the English language, edited by Harvard University’s Department of Economics), Review of Economic Dynamics and Public Choice.

RegData has been referenced by a number of respected publications such as The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Politico, The Hill, and Financial Post. Additionally, it has been referenced by The Executive Office of the President of the United States, The State of Ohio, and The State of Illinois. A number of jurisdictions across North America have used RegData to measure their regulatory reform efforts, including Idaho, Missouri, Kentucky, and Iowa.

Despite claims to the contrary in the article, a significant and growing body of research demonstrates the costs that regulation imposes on society. The accumulation of regulation stifles economic growth, prevents investment and innovation, reduces wages, and has a disproportionate impact on small businesses, unskilled workers and low-income households.

It is also worth noting that in the 2018 critique cited by The Guardian, Professor Jodi Short acknowledges that RegData is “a particularly important development in the regulation counting project” and that “RegData is poised to gain more widespread use by governments implementing regulation counting policies and thus must be taken seriously not only as an intellectual project, but also a policy tool.”

Additionally, it is worth noting that an academic article co-authored by Patrick McLaughlin which introduces RegData was published in the journal Regulation & Governance which was edited by Professor Short at the time.

RegData is recognised as an important and effective tool that has furthered the field of regulatory economics. It is open source, meaning that anyone can access the data free of charge. This is the basis of open and free academic inquiry and leads to a higher quality public debate. The IPA will continue to implement RegData into research to capture the effects that regulation has on the Australian economy.

Cian Hussey is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs in Melbourne. This piece was first published here. Also you can see the full email exchange between the IPA and Graham Readfearn.