Joe Means Joe

Posted on 12:15 pm, May 1, 2020 by currencylad
Breaking news: Biden set to “address” Tara Reade allegations Friday on “Morning Joe.”

I believe you.”

Joe Biden (to female accusers) on the Title IX changes he made possible that remove the presumption of innocence from campus sexual assault hearings

 
The Editors, National Review: The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace.

6 Responses to Joe Means Joe

  2. H B Bear
    #3437209, posted on May 1, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Common law and the rule of law are so overrated.

  3. H B Bear
    #3437211, posted on May 1, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Just ask The Hunchback. Believe all victims.

  4. Scott Osmond
    #3437212, posted on May 1, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    It would be one way to remove someone who is obviously struggling with mental problems. But knowing the DemocRats they will use due process, you know that principle they never allow those not of the left. In about a month or so they will just say the claims are to old and drop the whole thing.

  5. H B Bear
    #3437215, posted on May 1, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Australia’s most progressive State.

  6. cuckoo
    #3437224, posted on May 1, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Joe Biden: I hear you. I believe you. I, uh, (turns to wife) what was the third thing?

