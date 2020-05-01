Liberty Quote
When democratic governments create economic calamity, free markets get the blame.— Jack Kemp
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Women in leadership
- bemused on Women in leadership
- C.L. on Women in leadership
- Tel on Women in leadership
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- bespoke on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- stackja on Women in leadership
- Leo G on Women in leadership
- bespoke on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- C.L. on Women in leadership
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Baa Humbug on Win Like Flynn
- Mitch M. on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Bundyrum on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Old Lefty on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- harrys on the boat on Women in leadership
- bemused on Women in leadership
- Maj on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- H B Bear on Women in leadership
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- harrys on the boat on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Leo G on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Women in leadership
- Joe Means Joe
- The need for sense and proportionality
- The choke point goes global
- Stop it. Just stop it.
- Unfreeze book cover
- The Chosen Phew
- Coronavirus: Australia’s tough fight to defeat ‘the louse’
- Lessons from the Pandemic about Climate Change
- Open Forum: May 2, 2020
- The presumption must always be in favour of individual rights and personal freedom
- Win Like Flynn
- COVID19 or Cook 1770?
- “Television, like most things, seems to be more fun when it’s Australian”
- Prince Rodney’s Explosive Claim
- Tradition: America’s death toll king blames the Jews
- Contra Michael Moore – the Simon Human Abundance Index
- Arky For Arky’s Sake
- Group of Eight unis to the rescue
- “Our political class just needs to just get the hell out of the way”
- Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender
- You’re on, Joe. Joe? JOE!
- Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator
- App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On
- Employment has just gone over a cliff
- Potentially disastrous results if red/greens drive Roundup out of the market
- David Bidstrup: Stick your app ScoMo.
- A cure that’s a) worse than the disease; and b) not even a cure
- Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 2, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.